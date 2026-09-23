Shapiro Administration Holds A&M Composting Accountable for Waste and Water Violations Related to Recent Fires

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has entered into a Consent Order and Agreement (COA) with A&M Composting, Inc. to resolve violations of Pennsylvania’s Solid Waste Management Act and Clean Streams Law, that occurred during two fire events in November 2023 and December 2025 at the company's facility located in Penn Township, Lancaster County. When operating, the facility processes sludge biosolids from municipal wastewater treatment plants for use in landscaping and soil enhancement products.

A&M is not allowed to accept waste for processing until DEP has inspected and approved the facility to begin operation under the relevant air, water, and waste permits. A&M agreed to pay a civil penalty totaling $702,261 ($625,737 to the Solid Waste Abatement Fund, and $76,524 to the Clean Water Fund).

“Protecting Pennsylvanians' air, land, and water is DEP’s top priority. It is imperative that we do our part to ensure a safe environment for our citizens.” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “This agreement holds A&M Composting accountable for violations related to the fires at its Lancaster County facility and requires significant corrective actions intended to prevent a future occurrence.”

In addition to the civil penalty, A&M Composting has agreed to make significant operational changes at the facility. Those changes include:

Restoring the building, biofilters, and equipment to the operating standards of its Solid Waste Permit, most recently modified on September 30, 2024.

Developing and submitting to DEP for review, the facility’s firefighting standard operating procedures (SOPs) for proper management of storm and fire water run-off from any future firefighting activities at the site. The firefighting SOPs shall include stormwater BMPs to be implemented during any future firefighting activities onsite.

Updating its Preparedness, Prevention and Contingency (PPC) plan specifying a procedure for monitoring, identifying, and extinguishing fires within the facility.

Pennsylvania’s Environmental Rights Amendment guarantees Pennsylvanians the right to clean air and pure water. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, his Administration will continue to enforce the Commonwealth’s environmental laws and regulations and hold companies accountable when they violate those requirements.

Click here for additional information regarding the A&M Composting COA.

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