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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP)

    Required Documentation

    For information about required documentation and retention of records.

    Some documentation which must be maintained to support the reimbursement of SBAP services are educational in nature, such as the IEP or IFSP. For questions and guidance on those educational documents, please refer to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. 

    By signing the Parental Consent form, the parent or guardian is granting permission for the LEA to access their public insurance (MA) and share with the State Medicaid Agency the information necessary to bill the MA Program for services delivered to their child. 

    While the parent/guardian does not need to sign a new parental consent each year, the LEA is required to provide an annual notification to serve as a reminder that they previously granted that access.  

    PA Annual Notice of Parental Consent for Medical Assistance Billing: