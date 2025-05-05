Reimbursement is available for the following health-related services.
- Assistive devices
- Audiology services
- Hearing-impaired services
- Nursing services
- Nurse practitioner services
- Occupational therapy services
- Orientation, mobility and vision services
- Personal care services
- Physical therapy services
- Physician services
- Psychiatric services
- Psychological services
- Social work and counseling services
- Specialized transportation services
- Speech and language services
Direct services are reimbursed as fee-for-service claims throughout the fiscal year, also known as “interim claiming.” Interim claiming reimbursement is paid into the LEA’s restricted FAI account, managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and is later reconciled against MA-allowable costs for the relevant fiscal year. Additional information can be found in the SBAP Handbook, and within the “Cost Settlement” webpage.
No, a Commonwealth Contractor is utilized for direct service submission to the MA Program for interim claiming.
- Yes, view the training session or slides from the training for additional information.
- Claiming for Assistive Devices Form