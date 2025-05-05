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    School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP)

    Direct Services

    For specific information about the MA-covered health-related services that qualify as SBAP services and how to submit those services for MA reimbursement consideration.

    Reimbursement is available for the following health-related services.

    • Assistive devices
    • Audiology services
    • Hearing-impaired services
    • Nursing services
    • Nurse practitioner services
    • Occupational therapy services
    • Orientation, mobility and vision services
    • Personal care services
    • Physical therapy services
    • Physician services
    • Psychiatric services
    • Psychological services
    • Social work and counseling services
    • Specialized transportation services
    • Speech and language services

    Direct services are reimbursed as fee-for-service claims throughout the fiscal year, also known as “interim claiming.” Interim claiming reimbursement is paid into the LEA’s restricted FAI account, managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and is later reconciled against MA-allowable costs for the relevant fiscal year. Additional information can be found in the SBAP Handbook, and within the “Cost Settlement” webpage.

    Learn More About DHS Provider Enrollment

    No,  a Commonwealth Contractor is utilized for direct service submission to the MA Program for interim claiming. 

    SBAP Session: Direct Services

    Transcript