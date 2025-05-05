SBAP MA Provider Enrollment
Enrolling as a Medical Assistance (MA) Provider in the MA Program is necessary to receive reimbursement for health-related services identified as SBAP services.
- MA Enrollment applications are completed through the online Internet Portal.
- This sample application includes some of the information needed to correctly complete the MA Enrollment application.
- For any questions related to your enrollment or revalidation, contact the Office of Medical Assistance Programs’ Division of Provider Enrollment at 1-800-537-8862 or RA-PROVAPP@pa.gov