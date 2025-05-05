Only health-related services identified in an IEP/IFSP and delivered to students who are actively enrolled as Medical Assistance beneficiaries may be reimbursed as SBAP services.

A student may be eligible for the MA Program if they meet certain income requirements or special needs. For more information about eligibility, refer to the Office of Income Maintenance webpage and the following resources:

Assisting families with the application process or advising families about the benefits of MA enrollment are MA-allowable administrative activities which may be reimbursed through the quarterly Medicaid Administrative Claiming (MAC) process. When LEA staff perform these activities, evaluate whether they should be included in your Administrative Cost Pool for the Random Moment Time Study (RMTS).