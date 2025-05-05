​School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP)

SBAP Documents

Prescribed vs. Documented Services

The units of service billed must be equal to or less than the units of service authorized on the Medical Practitioner Authorization Form (MPAF). The MAXCapture system does not have an edit check to ensure the units of service do not exceed the units of service authorized. Use the ”SBAP Self-Audit Record Review Document” below to ensure your LEA is taking steps to be in compliance with the MA Program.