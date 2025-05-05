State Water Plan: Regional Water Resources Planning Committees

Pennsylvania wouldn’t have a State Water Plan without the help of a broad range of professionals who volunteer their expertise by serving on Regional Advisory Committees. They guide the development of regional components of the plan, provide recommendations to DEP and the statewide committee on the selection of consultants, and identification of critical water planning areas, and help facilitate a process for public input on the plan.

There’s one Regional Advisory Committee for each water planning region. Each committee includes 23 volunteers, representing a number of areas: