The Great Lakes Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.
2026 October Meeting Date and Location
Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.
October 21, 2026
9:00am – 11:30am
Tom Ridge Environmental Center
301 Peninsula Dr.
Erie, PA 16505
Meeting Materials
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Summary October 22, 2025 (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Summary October 23, 2024 (PDF)
Microsoft Teams
Join the Meeting
Meeting ID: 253 365 014 665 60
Passcode: Ab3rU7gs
Audio Only
Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
Conference ID: 622 553 290#
Contact Us
James Horton
Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101