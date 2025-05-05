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    Regional Advisory Committees

    Great Lakes Regional Committee

    Access information about the Greak Lakes Regional Committee

    The Great Lakes Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.

    2026 October Meeting Date and Location

    Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.

    October 21, 2026
    9:00am – 11:30am

    Tom Ridge Environmental Center
    301 Peninsula Dr.
    Erie, PA  16505

    Meeting Materials

    Microsoft Teams
    Join the Meeting
    Meeting ID: 253 365 014 665 60
    Passcode: Ab3rU7gs

    Audio Only
    Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
    Conference ID: 622 553 290#

    Contact Us

    James Horton
    Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Contact Us

    Call Us

    You can call the Great Lakes Regional Committee at:

    717-772-1100

    Email Us

    You can email the Great Lakes Regional Committee at:

    jahorton@pa.gov