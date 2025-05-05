The Ohio Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.
2026 October Meeting Date and Location
Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.
October 20, 2026
1:00pm – 3:30pm
J. Roy Houston Conservation Center
218 Donohoe Rd
Greensburg, PA 15601
Meeting Materials
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Summary October 21, 2025 (PDF)
Microsoft Teams
Join the Meeting
Meeting ID: 295 529 508 038 29
Passcode: Ma23DV7W
Audio Only
Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
Conference ID: 834 502 025#
Contact Us
James Horton
Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101