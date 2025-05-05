The Delaware Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.
2026 October Meeting Date and Location
Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27821885926793?p=9rKJpm28kCTAfDDiJ2
Meeting ID: 278 218 859 267 93
Passcode: xq2xK6P4
Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
Conference ID: 112 844 543#
October 6, 2026
10:00am – 12:30pm
DEP Southeast Regional Office
Delaware and Schuylkill Rooms
2 East Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
Meeting Materials
Contact Us
James Horton
Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101