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    The Delaware Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.

    2026 October Meeting Date and Location

    Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.

    Microsoft Teams meeting
    Join:     https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27821885926793?p=9rKJpm28kCTAfDDiJ2

    Meeting ID: 278 218 859 267 93
    Passcode: xq2xK6P4

    Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
    Conference ID: 112 844 543#

    October 6, 2026
    10:00am – 12:30pm

    DEP Southeast Regional Office
    Delaware and Schuylkill Rooms
    2 East Main Street
    Norristown, PA 19401

    Meeting Materials

    Contact Us

    James Horton
    Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Contact Us

    Call Us

    You can call the Delaware Regional Committee at:

    717-772-1100

    Email Us

    You can email the Delaware Regional Committee at:

    jahorton@pa.gov