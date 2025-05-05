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    State Water Plan: Regional Water Resources Planning Committees

    Lower Susquehanna Regional Committee

    Access information about the Lower Susquehanna Regional Committee

    The Lower Susquehanna Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan. ​

    2026 October Meeting Date and Location

    Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.

    Microsoft Teams meeting
    Join:     https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/21124480963782?p=cSQ38i03I0UILchJ4x

    Meeting ID: 211 244 809 637 82
    Passcode: bz6MG97w

    Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
    Conference ID: 731 692 103#

    October 15, 2026
    9:00am – 11:00am

    DEP Southcentral Regional Office
    Susquehanna rooms A&B
    909 Elmerton Ave, Harrisburg 17110

    Meeting Materials

    Contact Us

    James Horton
    Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Contact Us

    Call Us

    You can call the Lower Susquehanna Regional Committee at:

    717-772-1100

    Email Us

    You can email the Lower Susquehanna Regional Committee at:

    jahorton@pa.gov