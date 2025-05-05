The Lower Susquehanna Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.
2026 October Meeting Date and Location
Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/21124480963782?p=cSQ38i03I0UILchJ4x
Meeting ID: 211 244 809 637 82
Passcode: bz6MG97w
Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
Conference ID: 731 692 103#
October 15, 2026
9:00am – 11:00am
DEP Southcentral Regional Office
Susquehanna rooms A&B
909 Elmerton Ave, Harrisburg 17110
Meeting Materials
Contact Us
James Horton
Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101