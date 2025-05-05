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    Regional Advisory Committees

    Potomac Regional Committee

    Access information about the Potomac Regional Committee

    The Potomac Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.

    2026 October Meeting Date and Location

    Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.

    Microsoft Teams meeting
    Join:     https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2736359981640?p=AeQZEubj1J87w5knR0

    Meeting ID: 273 635 998 164 0
    Passcode: xq2xK6P4

    Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
    Conference ID: 281 303 504#

    October 8, 2026
    1:00pm – 3:00pm

    Adams County Conservation District
    670 Old Harrisburg Road
    Gettysburg, PA 17325

    Meeting Materials

    Contact Us

    James Horton
    Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Contact Us

    Call Us

    You can call the Potomac Regional Committee at:

    717-772-1100

    Email Us

    You can email the Potomac Regional Committee at:

    jahorton@pa.gov