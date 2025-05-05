The Potomac Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.
2026 October Meeting Date and Location
Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2736359981640?p=AeQZEubj1J87w5knR0
Meeting ID: 273 635 998 164 0
Passcode: xq2xK6P4
Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
Conference ID: 281 303 504#
October 8, 2026
1:00pm – 3:00pm
Adams County Conservation District
670 Old Harrisburg Road
Gettysburg, PA 17325
Meeting Materials
Contact Us
James Horton
Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101