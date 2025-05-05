The Upper-Middle Susquehanna Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.
2026 October Meeting Date and Location
Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.
October 22, 2026
9:00am – 11:30am
DEP Northcentral Regional Office
Goddard Room
208 West Third Street, Suite 101
Williamsport, PA 17701
Meeting Materials
- Agenda (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Summary October 23, 2025 (PDF)
- Draft Meeting Summary October 24, 2024 (PDF)
Microsoft Teams
Join the Meeting
Meeting ID: 281 473 021 158 74
Passcode: Ws6q6iG6
Audio Only
Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
Conference ID: 287 524 585#
Contact Us
James Horton
Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101