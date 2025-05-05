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    State Water Plan: Regional Water Resources Planning Committees

    Upper-Middle Susquehanna Regional Committee

    Access information about the Upper-Middle Susquehanna Regional Committee

    The Upper-Middle Susquehanna Regional Committee’s purpose is to guide the development of and recommend to the Statewide Committee the Regional Plan component for review and incorporation into the State Water Plan.

    2026 October Meeting Date and Location

    Public comments and feedback are welcome! Please feel free to attend our next meeting.

    October 22, 2026
    9:00am – 11:30am

    DEP Northcentral Regional Office
    Goddard Room
    208 West Third Street, Suite 101
    Williamsport, PA 17701

    Meeting Materials

    Microsoft Teams
    Join the Meeting
    Meeting ID: 281 473 021 158 74
    Passcode: Ws6q6iG6

    Audio Only
    Call-In Number: +1 267 332 8737
    Conference ID: 287 524 585#

    Contact Us

    James Horton
    Bureau of Safe Drinking Water
    400 Market Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Contact Us

    Call Us

    You can call the Upper-Middle Susquehanna Regional Committee at:

    717-772-1100

    Email Us

    You can email the Upper-Middle Susquehanna Regional Committee at:

    jahorton@pa.gov