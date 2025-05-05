D albipictus Established Map
Winter ticks have been collected in 23 counties and established in 15 counties as of 2026. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.
H leporispalustris Established Map
Rabbit ticks have been collected in 23 counties and established in 8 counties as of 2026. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.
Ix angustus Established Map
Ixodes angustus was first collected in Pike County in 2026. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.
Ix brunneus Established Map
Ixodes brunneus was first collected in Chester County in 2026. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.
Ix cooke Established Map
Groundhog ticks have been collected in 10 counties and established in 2 as of 2026. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.
Ix dentatus Established Map
Ixodes dentatus was first collected in Potter and Wyoming County in 2021. They have since been collected in 21 counties and have become established in 2 as of 2026. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.
Ix keiransi Established Map
Southern Deer ticks were first collected in 2024 in Franklin and Chester Counties. In 2026 they were again collected in Chester County. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.
Ix marxi Established Map
Ixodes marxi has been collected in Allegheny County in 2024 and Berks County in 2025. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.
Ix texanus Established Map
Ixodes texanus has been collected in Philadelphia County in 2026. It has not been established in any Pennsylvania counties. This map was generated using PA DEP tick surveillance data. They may be found in other counties throughout PA. A tick is considered established in the county if six specimens of the same life stage or two different life stages have been found in a calendar year.