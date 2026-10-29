Shapiro Administration Invests $971,000 to Help Jubilee Dairy Turn Farm Waste into Energy, Cutting Costs and Reducing Air Pollution

Hershey, PA – The Shapiro Administration is investing $971,006 through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) RISE PA program to help Jubilee Dairy LLC install an anaerobic digester and combined heat and power system that will turn agricultural waste into renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Today, DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Jubilee Dairy, a 10th-generation dairy farm and cheese producer operated by the Nissley family, to highlight the investment and the role innovative technology can play in helping Pennsylvania farms reduce emissions and make productive use of agricultural waste.

The planned system will process manure, food waste, and other organic material to produce biogas. The biogas will fuel a combined heat and power system that generates electricity and heat for the farm. The process will also produce digestate, a byproduct that can be used as fertilizer or animal bedding.

The project is expected to reduce Jubilee Dairy’s greenhouse gas emissions by 38 percent. Over time, the system is expected to generate enough electricity to meet 100 percent of the farm’s electricity needs, with additional heat available for use.

“The RISE PA program is excited to work with award recipients like the Nissley family, who are thinking innovatively about how they can save money on energy costs, reduce air pollution, and continue to grow their dairy farm and cheese business for their children and future generations,” said Secretary Shirley. “Since the launch of this program, I’ve visited printing presses, steel mills, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, and more who all are looking at how they can increase energy efficiency, use renewable energy, and help reduce or eliminate pollution, while also continuing to grow their business and position Pennsylvania as an energy and industrial leader.”

RISE PA is a $396 million statewide industrial decarbonization grant program funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate Pollution Reduction Grants. RISE PA offers grants for small-, medium-, and large-scale projects at agricultural and industrial facilities that reduce emissions through investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, electrification, and other pollution-reduction technologies, such as anaerobic digesters.

“The Nissley family is a great example of the forward thinking and resourcefulness that have sustained Pennsylvania agriculture for generations,” said Secretary Redding. “They are looking at what they have on their farm – from manure to food waste – and finding innovative ways to turn those resources into energy, reduce costs, and create new opportunities for their family’s 10th generation and beyond. Through investments like these, we are helping farm families build on their legacy while preparing Pennsylvania agriculture for the future.”

In April, the Shapiro Administration announced $267 million in first-round RISE PA Medium- and Large-Award Track grants, which includes Jubilee Dairy, LLC as a MAT recipient. The program is one of the largest federal grants received in Pennsylvania and highlights the Shapiro Administration’s continued commitment to supporting Pennsylvania businesses while also working to ensure clean air, water and land for all in the Commonwealth.

“For a 10th generation farming family, grant programs like RISE PA provide funding for projects that otherwise would not be possible,” said Kendra Nissley of Jubilee Dairy. “We appreciate both DEP and Agriculture for their support of our anaerobic digester project, and our farm. This project will help us continue the growth of our farm in a sustainable manner.”

Pennsylvania Protects Air, Land, and Water Under Governor Shapiro’s Leadership

DEP’s mission is to protect Pennsylvania’s air, land, and water resources and to provide for the health and safety of its residents and visitors. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the agency has:

Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Sector is the Backbone of the Commonwealth

With more than 48,800 farms contributing over $153.2 billion a year to the economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, agriculture is foundational to the Commonwealth’s heritage and future. Governor Shapiro has prioritized strengthening both agriculture and food security — helping farmers, families, and communities thrive – and last week unveiled Pennsylvania’s first-ever, 10-year Strategic Plan for Agriculture . The ten-year plan outlines the necessary steps to address four critical industry needs including access to capital, efficiency and profitability, modernization and innovation, and public engagement. Through this plan, the Shapiro Administration is working to support farmers and ag producers and build a stronger, more competitive, and more connected agriculture industry.

The 2026-2027 bipartisan budget Governor Shapiro signed earlier this year continues this work by:

The Shapiro Administration highlighted $165 million in investments to strengthen Pennsylvania’s animal diagnostic laboratory network, including expansions at Penn State’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory ($65 million), a new PennVet laboratory ($94 million), and the Keystone Animal Diagnostic Center at Penn State Beaver ($6 million).

With these investments the Shapiro Administration is planning to maintain this momentum for future farm families and the Pennsylvania ag industry.

Find Pennsylvania’s Strategic Plan for Agriculture here and learn more about Governor Shapiro’s support for Pennsylvania farmers and nation-leading agriculture industry here.

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