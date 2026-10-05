Penn State’s Animal Diagnostic Lab addition marks the third expansion of Pennsylvania’s world-class vet lab system this year — the upgraded lab will speed animal disease diagnoses, strengthen biosecurity, and help Pennsylvania farmers protect their animals, their farms, and their investments.

University Park, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State University College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Troy Ott broke ground on a $65 million, 46,000-square-foot, two-story addition to the university’s Animal Diagnostic Laboratory (ADL).

On the heels of last week’s groundbreaking on a $94 million new lab at University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet), and the opening of the Keystone Animal Diagnostic Center (KADC) on PSU’s Beaver Campus in May, this is the third expansion of Pennsylvania’s world-class veterinary lab system this year.

“Supporting cutting-edge research, diagnostic testing, and agricultural education at our land-grant universities like Penn State is critical to our nation’s economy, food security, and public safety. It is one of America’s most important and enduring public policies,” Sec. Redding said. “The investments the Shapiro Administration is making — not just today, but year-round — strengthen our capacity to detect and prevent disease, respond quickly in crisis, and protect and grow the industry that feeds our economy and our families.”

Constructed in 1956 and last renovated extensively in 1999, ADL provides advanced diagnostic testing for animal health, disease surveillance, food safety and public health. The laboratory plays a critical role in Pennsylvania’s preparedness and response to animal disease threats.

The new addition will increase lab capacity and provide modern diagnostic infrastructure, including new Biosafety Level Three (BSL-3) space. The BSL-3 designation applies to labs with enhanced safety protocols and design that enables testing associated with infectious diseases such as highly pathogenic avian influenza and African swine fever.

The expansion also will connect the new and existing portions of the laboratory, creating a more cohesive and functional environment for faculty, diagnostic personnel and support staff. Improvements will address aging infrastructure while enhancing biosecurity, security, access and wayfinding throughout the facility. Additional space will allow the laboratory to accommodate future growth and evolving diagnostic needs.

PSU College of Agricultural Sciences, including ADL and the new KADC, is state-supported, with nearly $65.4 million invested in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget.

“The Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System is a critical resource for Pennsylvania agriculture and for protecting the health of animals, people and the environment,” said Troy Ott, Peter and Ann Tombros Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences. “This project represents a long-term investment in the infrastructure needed to support our ADL’s broad diagnostic mission and its role in advancing a One Health approach. We are grateful to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for its significant investment in this project and its continued partnership in strengthening animal health and protecting Pennsylvania’s agricultural economy.”

The expanded lab will increase research and testing capacity under the umbrella of the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System (PADLS), which expanded earlier this year for the first time since the state established the system in 1991, adding a fourth lab in Western Pennsylvania. The four-lab system — comprised of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory in Harrisburg, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences’ Animal Diagnostic Laboratory in University Park, the new Keystone Animal Diagnostic Center at PSU’s Beaver Campus, and the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the New Bolton Center at University of Pennsylvania College of Veterinary Medicine — is a state-funded partnership to support and speed animal health and disease detection and prevention statewide.

All four labs are members of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. PADLS holds the highest level of accreditation for animal health labs from the American Association of Veterinary Diagnosticians. The laboratory services the system provides are essential to ensuring animal health, the safety of the food supply, and protecting Pennsylvania’s domestic and international trade.

During the last state fiscal year, July 1, 2025-June 30, 2026, PADLS labs tested 669,788 animal specimens, performing critical tests for monitoring diseases like avian influenza, rabies, chronic wasting disease, equine herpesvirus, and others.

Supporting Pennsylvania Agriculture — the Backbone of the Commonwealth

With more than 48,800 farms contributing over $132 billion a year to the economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, agriculture is foundational to the Commonwealth’s heritage and future. Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized strengthening agriculture and food security by helping farmers, families, and communities thrive.

The 2026-2027 bipartisan budget Governor Shapiro signed earlier this year continues this work by:

Fully funding the PADLS system and the Pennsylvania Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission , which oversees disease prevention efforts and coordinates response strategies.

, which oversees disease prevention efforts and coordinates response strategies. Maintaining $10 million for the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program launched in 2025. The Administration has awarded $19.7 million in two years through the program to support 185 projects feeding progress on farms across Pennsylvania, leveraging millions in matching investments from ag businesses, and feeding a vibrant future for Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry.

for the nation’s first launched in 2025. The Administration has awarded through the program feeding progress on farms across Pennsylvania, leveraging millions in matching investments from ag businesses, and feeding a vibrant future for Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry. Continuing $13.8 million to fully fund the Pennsylvania Farm Bill to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development.

to fully fund the Pennsylvania Farm Bill to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development. Increasing the cap for capital development projects, which includes agricultural projects, in the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) program from $200,000 to potentially up to $2 million.

Directing funding to the Agricultural Business Development Center and the Centers of Excellence in Plant, Beef, Poultry & Livestock, and Dairy sectors to support farmers and producers with resources and services that enhance the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania farms.

Sustaining funding for the nation’s leading farmland preservation program, protecting 6,759 farms and 669,854 acres in 58 counties from future development.

Read more about the 2026-27 budget, and investments in Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry at governor.pa.gov.

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