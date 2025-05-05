Established as part of the 2019 PA Farm Bill, the Agricultural Business Development Center (ABDC) is a new initiative spanning the Bureau of Market Development's Economic Development Division and the Bureau of Farmland Preservation. The new Center replaces both the Center for Farm Transitions and the Preserved Farm Resource Center.



Designed to enhance the long-term vitality of Pennsylvania farms, the ABDC is focused on providing support for sound business planning, efficient transitions of farm ownership, strategic farm expansion, diversification of agricultural production, and in building a team of financial and technical expertise as a resource for Pennsylvania farmers.



Specifically, the ABDC supports Farm Transitions, linking farmers to the next phase of their life and their farm's future; Beginning Farmers, providing advice and counsel to the next generation of Pennsylvania producers; Risk Management, providing information on crop insurance and other risk management options; and Financial Assistance, connecting farmers with low-interest loan options and reimbursable grant programs.



To meet the challenges of 21st Century agriculture, the ABDC will help grow opportunities and resources, remove barriers to entry, and cultivate and nurture future generations to maintain the sustainability of Pennsylvania's premier industry.



