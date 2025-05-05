Apply for the Agricultural Innovation Grant

Applications are closed as of 11:59 p.m. on November 15, 2024. Applications received outside of that application window will not be considered or reviewed.
About
Grants will reimburse expenses for project planning, on-site project implementation, and larger grants for projects that have a regional impact.
Project examples include technology that:
- improves efficiency on the farm or in processing,
- generates energy while reducing nutrient waste leaving the farm,
- supports crops that effectively store carbon or replace non-renewable resources.
Projects may also address practical challenges including data collection, biosecurity, and odor remediation.
Eligibility
- A person who grows an agricultural commodity and who has anticipated sales greater than $2,000 per year.
- A person who processes an agricultural commodity and has anticipated sales greater than $10,000 per year.
- A person who provides technical assistance or services to farmers for conservation, engineering, veterinary care, animal disease management, farm management, agricultural commodity production, nutrient management, or similar services.
- A person or cooperative association that utilizes agricultural commodities to create products or energy.
Eligible Projects
A person or cooperative association who utilizes innovation:
- to improve energy efficiency, improve water quality, reduce water consumption, reduce odors, or address solid waste concerns.
- to improve production, processing, commercialization, or utilization of agricultural commodities.
- that produces energy from agricultural sources, including manure, food waste or biomass.
- equipment that provides low-carbon or no-carbon energy sources from agricultural commodities.
- technology that assists eligible applicants with the management of their farms, including diagnostic tools and services.
- technology that assists a packer, processor or cooperative in more efficient sorting, grading, or processing of agricultural commodities.
- that improves biosecurity or health of plants or animals.
- that supports cybersecurity or data analytics.
Funding Opportunities
Reimbursement Grant Program
Program grants should be reimbursement grants. The following can apply:
An eligible applicant may apply for a grant to develop a strategic plan to utilize innovation to improve agricultural practices, technologies, operations or approaches within a specific business, geographic area, or network. The following shall apply to a grant under this subsection:
- The amount of a grant should be no less than $7,500 and no more than $50,000.
- A grantee must use non-State sourced matching funds equal to at least 30% of the grant amount for the project.
An eligible applicant may apply for a grant for a project that focuses on implementing innovation practices, technologies or approaches on an individual farm or property producing or processing an agricultural commodity. The following shall apply to a grant under this subsection:
- The amount of the grant should be no less than $5,000 and no more than $200,000.
- A grantee must use non-State sourced matching funds equal to at least 50% of the grant amount for the project.
An eligible applicant may apply for a grant for a project designed to address challenges, promote efficiencies, or achieve specific goals for multiple eligible applicants. The following shall apply to a grant under this subsection:
- The amount of the grant should be no less than $100,000 and no more than $2 million.
- The grantee must use non-State sourced matching funds equal to at least 50% of the grant amount for the project.
- The project must impact two or more persons or businesses or be a cooperative association that grows, harvests, processes, packs or manages an agricultural commodity.
Application Requirements
An application for the grant should contain the following information:
- The applicant's name, business address and contact information.
- A statement as to whether the applicant seeks an innovation planning project grant, onsite project grant or regional impact project grant.
- The details of the project for which reimbursement grant money is sought, including the following:
- A project narrative, including a statement of the maximum amount of grant money sought for the project.
- A project budget.
- An addendum that will cover:
- Alignment with the intent of the Program.
- Metrics for tracking success.
- An itemized budget.
- Letters of support.
Application Timeline
Applications are closed as of 11:59 p.m. on November 15, 2024. Applications received outside of that application window will not be considered or reviewed.
Contact
If you have any questions, please contact Michael Roth at 717-210-1217, michroth@pa.gov for more information regarding the grant.