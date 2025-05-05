Apply for the Agricultural Innovation Grant

The Agricultural Innovation Grant Program helps farmers and other agriculture businesses implement new agricultural technologies, conservation, and renewable energy innovations — expanding their potential to generate profits, enrich soil and water resources, and produce energy on the farm.

Building on historic investments under the Shapiro Administration, the 2025–26 budget signed by Governor Shapiro includes another $10 million for the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program. The initial round funded 88 innovative projects statewide and is already helping farmers adopt cutting-edge technologies, generate clean energy, and protect natural resources.

This next round strengthens Pennsylvania’s leadership in agricultural innovation, ensures farms of all sizes can thrive, and supports a more sustainable and resilient agricultural economy.