Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Apply for the Agricultural Innovation Grant

    The Agricultural Innovation Grant Program helps farmers and other agriculture businesses implement new agricultural technologies, conservation, and renewable energy innovations — expanding their potential to generate profits, enrich soil and water resources, and produce energy on the farm.

     

    Building on historic investments under the Shapiro Administration, the 2025–26 budget signed by Governor Shapiro includes another $10 million for the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program. The initial round funded 88 innovative projects statewide and is already helping farmers adopt cutting-edge technologies, generate clean energy, and protect natural resources.

     

    This next round strengthens Pennsylvania’s leadership in agricultural innovation, ensures farms of all sizes can thrive, and supports a more sustainable and resilient agricultural economy.

    Apply

    Applications are closed as of 11:59 p.m. on November 15, 2024. Applications received outside of that application window will not be considered or reviewed.

     

    About

    Grants will reimburse expenses for project planning, on-site project implementation, and larger grants for projects that have a regional impact.

    Project examples include technology that:

    • improves efficiency on the farm or in processing,
    • generates energy while reducing nutrient waste leaving the farm,
    • supports crops that effectively store carbon or replace non-renewable resources.

    Projects may also address practical challenges including data collection, biosecurity, and odor remediation.

     

    Eligibility

    • A person who grows an agricultural commodity and who has anticipated sales greater than $2,000 per year.
    • A person who processes an agricultural commodity and has anticipated sales greater than $10,000 per year.
    • A person who provides technical assistance or services to farmers for conservation, engineering, veterinary care, animal disease management, farm management, agricultural commodity production, nutrient management, or similar services.
    • A person or cooperative association that utilizes agricultural commodities to create products or energy.

     

    Eligible Projects

    A person or cooperative association who utilizes innovation:

    • to improve energy efficiency, improve water quality, reduce water consumption, reduce odors, or address solid waste concerns.
    • to improve production, processing, commercialization, or utilization of agricultural commodities.
    • that produces energy from agricultural sources, including manure, food waste or biomass.
    • equipment that provides low-carbon or no-carbon energy sources from agricultural commodities.
    • technology that assists eligible applicants with the management of their farms, including diagnostic tools and services.
    • technology that assists a packer, processor or cooperative in more efficient sorting, grading, or processing of agricultural commodities.
    • that improves biosecurity or health of plants or animals.
    • that supports cybersecurity or data analytics.

     

    Funding Opportunities

    Reimbursement Grant Program

    Program grants should be reimbursement grants. The following can apply:

    An eligible applicant may apply for a grant to develop a strategic plan to utilize innovation to improve agricultural practices, technologies, operations or approaches within a specific business, geographic area, or network. The following shall apply to a grant under this subsection:

    • The amount of a grant should be no less than $7,500 and no more than $50,000.
    • A grantee must use non-State sourced matching funds equal to at least 30% of the grant amount for the project.

    An eligible applicant may apply for a grant for a project that focuses on implementing innovation practices, technologies or approaches on an individual farm or property producing or processing an agricultural commodity. The following shall apply to a grant under this subsection:

    • The amount of the grant should be no less than $5,000 and no more than $200,000.
    • A grantee must use non-State sourced matching funds equal to at least 50% of the grant amount for the project.

    An eligible applicant may apply for a grant for a project designed to address challenges, promote efficiencies, or achieve specific goals for multiple eligible applicants. The following shall apply to a grant under this subsection:

    • The amount of the grant should be no less than $100,000 and no more than $2 million.
    • The grantee must use non-State sourced matching funds equal to at least 50% of the grant amount for the project.
    • The project must impact two or more persons or businesses or be a cooperative association that grows, harvests, processes, packs or manages an agricultural commodity.

    Application Requirements

    An application for the grant should contain the following information:

    • The applicant's name, business address and contact information.
    • A statement as to whether the applicant seeks an innovation planning project grant, onsite project grant or regional impact project grant.
    • The details of the project for which reimbursement grant money is sought, including the following:
      • A project narrative, including a statement of the maximum amount of grant money sought for the project.
      • A project budget.
      • An addendum that will cover:
        • Alignment with the intent of the Program.
        • Metrics for tracking success.
        • An itemized budget.
        • Letters of support.

     

    Application Timeline

    Email

    Phone

    Contact

    If you have any questions, please contact Michael Roth at 717-210-1217, michroth@pa.gov for more information regarding the grant. 

     

