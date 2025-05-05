Skip to agency navigation
    Farmland Preservation

    Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of farms and acres permanently preserved for agricultural production. The program guarantees a future food supply and contributes to a healthier economy. It also assures a way of life Pennsylvanian's cherish will continue for generations to come. The program is a partnership between all levels of government and non-profit organizations - with a common goal of saving prime farmland.

    The Pennsylvania Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program was developed to strengthen Pennsylvania's agricultural economy and protect prime farmland. This program enables state and county governments to purchase conservation easements from farmers. The program was approved in 1988 and the first easement was purchased in December of 1989. To date, 6,600+ farms have been approved for easement purchases totally 650,000+ acres. 
     

    More Information

    Contact

    Stephanie Zimmerman
    Bureau Director
    717-783-3167
    stzimmerma@pa.gov

     

    Resources

    Economic Impact Report (PDF)

    2024 Annual Report (PDF) 

    2023 Annual Report (PDF) 

    2022 Annual Report (PDF)

    2021 Annual Report (PDF)

    2020 Annual Report Highlights StoryMap

     

    2018 Interactive Map                                                                                                                                                             

    ACRE Act 38

    Farmland Considerations for Siting Grid-Scale Solar Panels (PDF)