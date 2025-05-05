Pennsylvania Agriculture: Leading a Legacy
Agriculture has long been at the heart of Pennsylvania’s prosperity – feeding families, supporting communities, creating jobs, and driving economic growth. Rooted in generations of hard work and innovation, Pennsylvania’s agricultural legacy continues to shape the Commonwealth.
Now, it’s time to lead that legacy forward.
As technology advances, markets evolve, and new opportunities emerge, Pennsylvania is positioned to lead the future of agriculture.
Developed under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s first-ever comprehensive, data-driven Strategic Plan for Agriculture provides a roadmap to strengthen farms, food businesses, and communities while driving innovation, economic growth, and opportunity for future generations.
Why a Strategic Plan for agriculture?
Pennsylvania leads the nation in farmers under 35, yet more than half of agricultural producers are over 55 – highlighting the need for succession planning and mentorship.
Labor shortages remain a challenge, but robotics and emerging technologies can improve efficiency and support the agricultural workforce.|
Growing interest in local, organic, and sustainably produced foods creates new opportunities for Pennsylvania producers.
Expanding regional processing and aggregation can reduce bottlenecks, support local businesses, and strengthen supply chains.
With 6,781 farms and 671,082 acres preserved, Pennsylvania leads the nation in farmland preservation – protecting a vital resource for future generations.
Streamlining agricultural programs and services can save farmers and businesses time and money.
How was it developed?
The Strategic Plan was shaped through a collaborative, data-driven process that brought together agricultural leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders from across the Commonwealth. The process included:
Agricultural stakeholders shared firsthand insights to identify practical strategies and priorities.
Pittsburgh-based Fourth Economy provided economic analysis and strategic development expertise.
In partnership with House and Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee leaders, four regional listening sessions engaged more than 200 participants from 40+ counties.
Provided additional opportunities for farmers across the Commonwealth to share feedback.
Spanning economic development, workforce, environmental, food access, and budget priorities – this plan brought together state government to help drive agriculture forward.
Each priority is both a vision for the future and a call to action. Together, they provide a roadmap for industry, government, institutions, and communities to turn shared goals into meaningful progress – strengthening Pennsylvania’s agriculture and food system and ensuring its continued role as a cornerstone of the Commonwealth’s economy for generations to come.