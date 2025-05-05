Agriculture has long been at the heart of Pennsylvania’s prosperity – feeding families, supporting communities, creating jobs, and driving economic growth. Rooted in generations of hard work and innovation, Pennsylvania’s agricultural legacy continues to shape the Commonwealth.

Now, it’s time to lead that legacy forward.

As technology advances, markets evolve, and new opportunities emerge, Pennsylvania is positioned to lead the future of agriculture.

Developed under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s first-ever comprehensive, data-driven Strategic Plan for Agriculture provides a roadmap to strengthen farms, food businesses, and communities while driving innovation, economic growth, and opportunity for future generations.



