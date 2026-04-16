New addition to Pennsylvania’s worldclass veterinary lab system will speed animal disease diagnoses for area farmers, lowering business costs, and helping protect their farms and investments.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget builds on past three years’ progress, investing strategically to keep Pennsylvania agriculture a thriving national leader.

Monaca, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Penn State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Dr. Troy Ott marked a milestone for Pennsylvania farmers, cutting the ribbon to open the Keystone Animal Diagnostic Center at Penn State University’s Beaver Campus.

Funded by a $6 million investment from Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget, the lab expands Pennsylvania’s capacity to respond to animal disease outbreaks, speeding diagnoses for farmers in the western part of the state, lowering their business costs, and helping protect their animals and investments.

“This is a historic moment for Pennsylvania agriculture,” Secretary Redding said. “Adding a fourth vet lab on a campus that is part of our top-notch Land Grant University continues that tradition of excellence, strengthens our crisis response capacity and supports current regional growth in animal agriculture. This expansion is more proof that investments by the Shapiro Administration are feeding Pennsylvania’s economic future and protecting our rich agricultural heritage.”

The new lab is the first to join the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System since the Commonwealth established the partnership in 1991 to more effectively protect human and animal health across the state and region. It joins the system’s three cutting-edge labs — the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory in Harrisburg, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences’ Animal Diagnostic Laboratory in University Park, and the New Bolton Center at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in Kennett Square — all members of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network.

PADLS holds the highest level of accreditation for animal health labs from the American Association of Veterinary Diagnosticians. The laboratory services the system provides are essential to ensuring animal health, the safety of the food supply, and protecting Pennsylvania’s domestic and international trade.

During the last state fiscal year, July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025, PADLS labs tested 672,342 animal specimens, performing critical tests for monitoring diseases like avian influenza, rabies, chronic wasting disease, equine herpesvirus, and others. That number included testing more than 200,000 poultry samples and 29,000 cattle samples for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which has caused the loss of nearly 16 million birds in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the national outbreak in early 2022.

The expansion to a fourth lab will speed diagnosis time, especially in disease outbreaks, saving transportation costs for farmers and veterinarians, helping ensure swift diagnoses, protecting commerce, and minimizing economic disruption.

“By expanding our diagnostic capabilities in western Pennsylvania, we are enhancing animal health and productivity and safeguarding the integrity of our food supply,” Dean Ott said. “This initiative strengthens our commitment to directly support the agricultural community with these essential diagnostic services and innovative science and education. We thank the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Shapiro Administration for their support.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposes an $11 million investment in Agricultural Preparedness and Response, including a $2 million investment to support the new lab’s ongoing operations. The Governor’s budget also supports strengthening Pennsylvania’s national legacy as an agriculture leader by proposing:

A $19 million investment, an increase of $9 million, in the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program that is building the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania. Eighty-eight projects funded in the first $10 million round include technologies working across the state to improve on-farm and processing efficiency, generate renewable energy while reducing nutrient waste, and support crops and practices that store carbon or replace non-renewable resources. Applications for a second $10 million round of grants are open through April 18.

Continued support for the Center for Livestock and Poultry Excellence at PennAg Industries and the Center for Dairy Excellence, critical partners in providing equipment, personnel, training, and research funding for Pennsylvania’s response to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus outbreak.

Fully funding the PADLS system, which provides critical diagnostic services to detect and control animal diseases, and the Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission which oversees disease prevention efforts and coordinates response strategies.

Support for PennVet and Penn State to protect Pennsylvania’s agriculture, animal health, and public safety. These institutions advance veterinary science and are key to disease detection, prevention, and research, enabling rapid responses to emerging threats.

Pennsylvania agriculture supports nearly 48,800 farms, almost 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy. By supporting these vital initiatives and institutions, the Governor is helping to build a more resilient agricultural economy, safeguard food safety, and secure a prosperous future for Pennsylvania’s farming communities.

Farmers and veterinarians should consult the KADC website, email KADCHelp@psu.edu, or call the lab at 724-773-3502 for information about sample submission and testing fees. For emergency testing outside of laboratory working hours, please call the PA Department of Agriculture’s veterinary hotline at 717-772-2852.

Fecal testing for parasites can currently be done on site, providing rapid results. KADC is not able to accept animal carcasses for autopsy. Sample types accepted are expected to expand beyond current offerings. For other tests not yet available, samples can be dropped off and shipped to other PADLS labs for testing.

Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in Governor Shapiro’s 2026-‘27 budget proposal and continued support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

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