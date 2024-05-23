Suspected Child Abuse Forms
Pennsylvania Clearance Forms
Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance
- CY113: Child Abuse Clearance (English)
- CY113: Child Abuse Clearance (Spanish)
- CY 999: Consent/Release of Information Authorization Form
Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Background Check
- SP4-164: Criminal History Request Form — Updated: December 2017
- SP4-164A: Criminal History Request Form: Volunteer Only — Updated: December 2017
- SP4-170: Individual Access and Review Request Form: SP4-170 — Updated: December 2017
National Sex Offender Registry
