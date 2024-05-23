​Upcoming SWAN Events

Jump down to: Upcoming Birthdays | Upcoming Events
In Pennsylvania, youth can remain in foster care until the age of 21. Many of the matching events listed on this page provide families with opportunities to meet older youth in care who are in need of permanency. Even though many of these youth are on their way to young adulthood, they continue to need permanent connections and a family to support, love and care for them. To learn more about this group of older youth please visit the Waiting Children section and use the Search Kids tool and search by age range 17 to 20.
Sunday, October 27
OCMI Football Watch Party and Matching Event!
Join OCMI for a football watch party and matching event!! There will be live football, food, refreshments, plus outdoor games and a photo booth. Youth and families are welcome.
- When: Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Time: 4 pm – 8 pm (EST)
- Where: Davisville Church 325 Street Road Southampton, PA 18966
- Registration: Please RSVP online by October 21st.
- More Information: Contact Mary Outtara (mouttara@bethanna.org) or Alivia Glennan (aglennen@bethanna.org) if you have additional questions.
Monday, October 28
More Than a Glance: An Inquiry Hour with Mazi
Recruitment Workers and Family Matching Workers are invited to join Mazi for an open house style "Inquiry Hour”, where we will showcase and share "More Than a Glance" about the families and children recruited for by our agency! Families, please note that this event is professionals only, but feel free to share with your workers the information about this event and request that they join to represent your family!
- When: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Where: Online platform via Teams. Workers can email Liz Cady at LizCady@maziadoption.org to gain meeting information
Sunday, November 3, 2024
Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County’s Annual Matching Event
This event is open to families and professionals. For more information, contact Jennifer Teats at jennifert@childaid.org
- When: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: Noon-2:30 p.m.
- Where: Luigi’s Villa in DuBois, PA
- Registration: Contact Jennifer Teats at jennifert@childaid.org
Thursday, November 7
Matching and Mini Golf with Mazi
Join Us for Matching and Minigolf with Mazi, a National Adoption Awareness Month event. The evening's activities will include both a matching event and community resource fair, designed to connect local youth and families with valuable resources and support, as well as each other.
- When: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Dr, Exton, PA 19341
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Children's Service Center of Wyoming Valley Annual Matching Event
Please RSVP by Oct. 18. All families with an approved home study are welcome to attend!
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Where: 335 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; C Building
- Registration: You can register by emailing Maura Hinkley at mhinkley@e-csc.org or by calling 570-825-6425 x 7615
- Contact: Shari Menichello (smenichello@e-csc.org) with questions.
Thursday, November 14
Northern Children Services Presents Finding a Dream House Fall 2024 Matching Event
The Northern Childrens Services Event Celebrate National Adoption Awareness Month with Northern Children's Services by learning more about PA's waiting families and youth ! This matching event is open to agency professionals and families with an approved family profile and will be hosted on our campus located at 5301 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Agency table set up begins at 4:30pm, and families can begin dropping in between 5:00pm-7:00pm. Light refreshments will be provided, and parking will be available in our Righter Street lot.
- When: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 5-7 p.m.
- Where: Northern Childrens Services Campus at 5301 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
- Registration: Agencies and families can register at https://forms.gle/hhsDK98jKHv7ABw68.
- Contact: Please contact Cori Schiffert, cschiffert@northernchildren.org, with any additional questions.
Monday, December 23
More Than a Glance: An Inquiry Hour with Mazi
Recruitment Workers and Family Matching Workers are invited to join Mazi for an open house style "Inquiry Hour”, where we will showcase and share "More Than a Glance" about the families and children recruited for by our agency! Families, please note that this event is professionals only, but feel free to share with your workers the information about this event and request that they join to represent your family!
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Where: Online platform via Teams. Workers can email Liz Cady at LizCady@maziadoption.org to gain meeting information
