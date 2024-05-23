The Family First Prevention Services Act (Family First) was signed into law in February 2018 by amending Titles IV-B and IV-E of the Social Security Act.



Family First is comprised of 11 provisions. Out of the 11 provisions, the two that have the most impact in Pennsylvania are the optional Title IV-E Prevention Program (implemented on October 1, 2021) and the required limitation on Title IV-E foster care maintenance payments for placements that are not foster family homes (imposed on October 1, 2021).

Requirements and funding opportunities from the Family First Prevention Services Act are being successfully implemented into current child welfare practice and are being used as a catalyst to better support families and improve the array of services available to them across the Commonwealth.