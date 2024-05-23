Adult Autism Programs in PA
Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP)
The Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP) is available to adults with autism living in Dauphin, Lancaster, Cumberland, and Chester Counties.
Autism Services, Education, Resources & Training Collaborative (ASERT)
The ASERT Collaborative (Autism Services, Education, Resources and Training) is a key component of the Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations' strategy for supporting individuals with autism and their families throughout the Commonwealth. Connect with ASERT's Statewide Resource Center by visiting PAautism.org, calling toll-free in PA: 877-231-4244 or info@PAautism.org, ASERTespanol@PAautism.org.
MyODP Training & Resource Center
MyODP.org provides a single place for people to access ODP's virtual training, resources, and communications, as well as to register to attend face-to-face events. This streamlined learning management system has been designed with accessibility features and Google Translate so that ODP's materials are available to individuals, families, and professionals.
Many pieces of training for professionals who support individuals with autism are hosted on MyODP.org, including:
- Adult Autism Waiver (AAW) providers accessing required and supplemental training
- ACT 62 Behavior Specialist Licensure (BSL) applicants interested in training that can be applied toward the 90-hour requirement
- Professionals accessing the BAS Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) required post-test and online trainer workshop
- Professionals interested in expanding their understanding of appropriate supports for children and adults with autism
Individuals, families, and professionals interested in additional autism-specific resources and training opportunities are also encouraged to visit the ASERT website.
Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project (PASP)
The Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project (PASP) is a cross-agency collaboration between the Pennsylvania departments of Human Services (DHS), Education (PDE), and Health (DOH). Using the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, this partnership will have the ability to track the number and characteristics of children on the autism spectrum in multiple communities in the United States.
PA Autism Insurance Act (Act 62)
If you or someone you know is the parent of a child with autism, view information and resources about the PA Autism Insurance Act (Act 62)
To access the following reports, please use the links below.
- The Executive Summary of the Final Report of the Autism Task Force, released in 2004.
- The original Pennsylvania Autism Census Project Final Report (2009)
- The 2014 Autism Census Study Update: View comprehensive findings and other information
- The statewide Pennsylvania Autism Needs Assessment Reports: A Survey of Individuals and Families Living with Autism
- Housing Report: Housing Options for Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Contact the Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations
Phone: Call 1-866-539-7689 (toll free number)
Mailing Address:
Department of Human Services
Office of Developmental Programs, Bureau of Autism Services
P.O. Box 2675
Harrisburg, PA 17105
For information about available resources through the ASERT Collaborative: Email info@PAautism.org or call 877-231-4244