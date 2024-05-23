Skip to agency navigation
    ​Human Services Development Fund

    County Contacts

    The Human Services Development Fund (HSDF) provides counties with a flexible source of funding to be used within the human services programs for which the counties are responsible: Adult Services, Aging, Children and Youth, Drug and Alcohol, Homeless Assistance, and the Community Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities programs.

    ADAMS

    Ms. Paula V. Neiman, Deputy Chief Clerk
    111-117 Baltimore Street
    Gettysburg, PA 17325
    (717) 337-9820
    Fax: (717) 334-2091
    Email: pneiman@adamscounty.us

    ALLEGHENY

    Mr. Reginald B. Young, Deputy Director
    Allegheny County Department of Human Services
    One Smithfield Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    (412) 350-5709
    Fax: (412) 350-3880
    Email: ryoung@dhs.county.allegheny.pa.us

    Mr. John Litz, Planner
    Office of Community Services
    Allegheny County Department of Human Services
    One Smithfield Street
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    (412) 350-6617
    Fax: (412) 350-2785
    Email: jlitz@dhs.county.allegheny.pa.us

    ARMSTRONG

    Mr. Kenneth L. Heilman, Executive Director
    Armstrong County Community
    Action Agency
    705 Butler Road
    Kittanning, PA 16201
    (724) 548-3408
    Fax: (724) 548-3413
    Email: kenh@armstrongcap.com

    BEAVER

    Mr. Roland Wolfgang, Fiscal Operations Officer
    Beaver County MH/ID Program
    1040 8th Avenue
    Beaver Falls, PA 15010-1444
    (724) 847-6225
    Fax: (724) 847-6229
    Email: rwolfgang@bcbh.org

    BEDFORD

    Ms. Paula Steele, Human Services Director
    Center for Community Action
    195 Drive In Lane
    Everett, PA 15537
    (814) 623-9129
    (814) 623-2002 (800-323-9997)
    Fax: (814) 623-1444
    Email: psteele@centerforcommunityaction.org

    BERKS

    Michele A. Ruano-Weber, MA, CPRP
    Human Services Coordinator
    Berks County Services Center
    633 Court Street, 13th floor
    Reading, PA 19601-3585
    (610) 478-6194
    Fax: (610) 478-6206
    Email: MRuanoWeber@countyofberks.com

    BLAIR

    Ms. Cathy Crum, Director
    Blair County Human Services Office
    423 Allegheny Street, Suite 443
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-2022
    Office: (814) 693-3112
    Fax: (814) 693-3144
    E-Mail: cathyc@blairco.org

    BRADFORD

    Mr. William Blevin, Administrator
    Bradford County Human Services Department
    220 Main Street, Unit 1
    Towanda, PA 18848
    Office: (570) 265-1760
    E-Mail: blevinsb@mail.bradfordco.org

    BUCKS

    Mr. Jonathan E. Rubin, Human Services Director
    Office of Human Services
    Administration Building, 5th Floor
    55 East Court Street
    Doylestown, PA 18901
    Office: (215) 348-6201/ (215) 348-6203
    Fax: (215) 348-6204
    Email: jerubin@co.bucks.pa.us

    BUTLER

    Ms. Amanda Feltenberger, Administrator
    Butler County MH/MR/D&A/HSDF Programs
    124 West Diamond Street
    Butler, PA 16001
    (724) 284-5114
    Fax: (724) 284-5128
    Email: AFeltenb@co.butler.pa.us

    CAMBRIA

    Mr. Pat DeRubis, Chief Fiscal Officer
    Cambria County Human Services
    110 Franklin Street, Suite 400
    Johnstown, PA 15901
    (814) 534-2658
    Fax: (814-534-2508
    Email: debruis@co.cambria.pa.us

    CAMERON

    Ms. Shirley Wolf, Director
    Cameron County C&Y Services
    20 East Fifth Street, Suite 102
    Emporium, PA 15834
    (814) 486-9351
    Fax: (814) 486-9397
    Email: swolf@cameroncountypa.com

    CARBON

    Mr. Glenn Schoch, Accountant
    Carbon Co AAA
    401 Delaware Avenue, 3rd Floor
    Palmerton, PA 18071
    (610) 824-7830, 1-800-441-1315
    Fax: (610) 824-7836
    Email: ccaging1@ptd.net

    CENTRE

    Faith R. Ryan
    Director of Adult Services
    Centre County Government
    Summit Park
    3500 E. College Ave., Ste 1200
    State College, PA 16801
    814-355-6768 (office)
    814-548-1132 (desk)
    Email: frryan@centrecountypa.gov

    CHESTER

    Ms. Kim Bowman, Director
    Chester County Department of Human Services
    601 Westtown Road, Suite 330
    P.O. Box 2747
    West Chester, PA 19380-0990
    (610) 344-6640
    Fax: (610) 344-5736
    Email: kbowman@chesco.org

    CLARION

    Ms. Diana Ball, LSW
    Department of Human Services
    Clarion County Human Services Building
    214 South 7th Avenue
    Clarion, PA 16214
    (814) 226-4004 Ext. 1352
    Fax: (814) 226-1085
    Email: dball@clarioncounty.gov

    CLEARFIELD

    Ms. Lisa Kovalick
    Planning & Community Development Office
    Clearfield County
    212 East Locust Street
    Clearfield, PA 16830
    (814) 765-5149
    Fax: (814) 765-6056
    Email: LKovalick@clearfieldco.org

    CLINTON

    Mr. Gerald Rosamilia, Director
    Clinton County Department of Human Services
    P.O. Box 787
    232 East Main Street
    Lock Haven, PA 17745
    (570) 893-4100
    Fax: (570) 893-4149

    COLUMBIA

    Ms. Jennifer L. Dunkelberger, Director
    Columbia County Human Services
    15 Perry Avenue, Suite A
    Bloomsburg, PA 17815
    (570) 387-6501
    Fax: (570) 387-6502
    Email: jdunkelberger@columbiapa.org

    CRAWFORD

    Ms. Diane Hendricks (Dee), Administrative Assistant
    Crawford County Human Services Department
    18282 Technology Drive, Suite 101
    Meadville, PA 16335
    (814) 373-2613
    Fax: (814) 333-2377
    Email: dhendricks@co.crawford.pa.us

    CUMBERLAND

    Mr. Terry L. Barley, Director of Aging and Community Services
    16 West High Street, Suite 100
    Carlisle, PA 17013
    (717) 240-6113
    Fax: (717) 240-6118
    Email: tbarley@ccpa.net

    DAUPHIN

    Ms. Randie Yeager, Human Services Director
    Dauphin County Human Services
    2 South 2nd Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101-2025
    (717) 780-6288
    Fax: (717) 255-2960
    Email: ryeager@dauphinc.org


    DELAWARE

    Ms. Christine Seibert
    Delaware County Office of Adult Services
    20 South 69th Street
    Upper Darby, PA 19082
    (610) 713-2332
    Fax: (610) 713-2254
    Email: seibertc@co.delaware.pa.us

    ELK

    Ms. Kimberly Briggs, Fiscal Officer
    Office of Human Services, Inc.
    Area Agency on Aging
    118 Center Street
    P.O. Box A
    Ridgway, PA 15853
    (814) 776-2191/ (800) 672-7145
    Fax: (814) 776-2193
    Email: kbriggs@ohsaging.com

    ERIE

    Ms. Anne Maries, Administrative Officer
    Department of Human Services
    154 West 9th Street, 4th Floor
    Erie, PA 16501-1303
    (814) 451-6800
    Fax: (814) 451-6868
    Email: amaries@eriecountydhs.org

    FAYETTE

    Ms. Lori Groover-Smith, Assistant Director
    Fayette County Office of Human & Community Services
    Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation
    Fact Transit Center
    825 Airport Road
    Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
    (724) 628-7532 Ext. 104
    Fax: (724) 628-7468
    Email: lgsmith@hs.fayette.org

    FOREST

    Mr. Lynette Greathouse, Chief Clerk
    613 Elm Street #3
    Tionesta, PA 16353
    (814) 755-3537
    Fax: (814) 927-8199
    Email: lgreathouse@fc-hs.org

    FRANKLIN

    Mr. Rick Wynn, Human Services Administrator
    Department of Human Services
    425 Franklin Farm Lane
    Chambersburg, PA 17201
    (717) 261-3863
    Cell: (717) 977-7845
    Email: rcwynn@co.franklin.pa.us

    FULTON

    Ms. Jean E. Snyder, County HSDF Coordinator
    219 North Second Street
    McConnellsburg, PA 17233
    (717) 485-3553/ Blackberry (717) 360-6360
    Fax: (717) 485-3982
    Email: jsnyder@co.fulton.pa.us

    GREENE

    Ms. Karen Bennett, Administrator
    Greene County Human Services Department
    19 South Washington Street, Fort Jackson Bldg., 3rd Floor
    Waynesburg, PA 15370
    (724) 852-5276
    Fax: (724) 852-5368
    Email: kbennett@co.greene.pa.us

    HUNTINGDON

    Ms. Wendy Melius, Executive Director
    Huntingdon County Center for Community Action
    195 Drive In Lane
    Everett, PA 15537
    (814) 623-9129
    Email: kbennett@centerforcommunityaction.org

    INDIANA

    Ms. Lisa Spencer, Director
    Indiana County Department of Human Services
    And Volunteer Center of Indiana County
    300 Indian Springs Road, Suite 203
    Indiana, PA 15701
    (724) 463-8200 ext. 4
    Fax: (724) 465-3159
    Email: lspencer@indianacountypa.gov

    JEFFERSON

    Ms. Debra Cowfer, Fiscal Supervisor
    Children and Youth Services
    155 Main Street, Jefferson Place
    Brookville, PA 15825
    (814) 849-1553
    Fax: (814) 849-4604
    Email: dcowfer@jeffersoncountypa.com

    JUNIATA

    Ms. Allison Fisher, Human Services Director
    20 North Wayne Street
    Lewistown, PA 17044
    (717) 242-5452
    Fax: (717) 248-3695
    Email: afisher@co.mifflin.pa.us

    LACKAWANNA

    Ms. Patricia J. Sack, Assistant Director
    Lackawanna County
    Department of Human Services
    200 Adams Avenue, 6th Floor
    Scranton, PA 18503
    (570) 963-6790
    Fax: (570) 963-6658
    Email: humanservices@lackawannacounty.org
    Email: sackp@lackawannacounty.org

    LANCASTER

    Mr. Larry George, Executive Director
    150 N. Queen Street, Suite 610
    Lancaster, PA 17603
    (717) 299-8033
    Email: GeorgeL@co.lancaster.pa.us

    LAWRENCE

    Mr. Thomas Scott, Chief Executive Officer
    Lawrence County Social Services, Inc.
    P.O. Box 189
    New Castle, PA 16103
    (724) 658-7258
    Fax: (724) 658-7664
    Email: tscott@lccap.org

    Ms. Debbie Hennon, Director of Emergency & Community Services
    Lawrence County Community Action Partnership
    241 W. Grant Street
    P.O. Box 189
    New Castle, PA 16101
    (724) 658-7258 Ext. 1201
    Fax: (724) 657-3619
    Email: dhennon@lccap.org

    LEBANON

    Ms. Phyllis S. Holtry, Director
    Lebanon County Community Action Partnership
    503 Oak Street
    Lebanon, PA 17042
    (717) 273-9328
    Fax: (717) 867-0925
    Email: pholtry@lebcnty.org

    LEHIGH

    Ms. Kay Achenbach, Director of Human Services
    Lehigh County Government Center
    17 South Seventh Street
    Allentown, PA 18101-2400
    (610) 782-3951
    Fax: (610) 770-6732
    E-Mail: KayAchenbach@lehighcounty.org


    LUZERNE

    Mr. David Schwille, Director of Human Services
    Luzerne County Office of Human Services
    111 North Pennsylvania Blvd.
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
    (570) 826-8800 Ext. 356
    Fax: (570) 970-5963
    E-Mail: dschwille@ohs.luzerne.pa.us

    LYCOMING

    Mr. Mark Egly, Administrator
    Lycoming Children and Youth Services
    Sharwell Building, 200 East Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701
    (570) 323-6467
    Fax: (570) 326-1348
    Email: megly@joinder.org

    MCKEAN

    Ms. Lee Sizemore, Administrator
    McKean County Department of Human Services
    17155 Route 6
    SmethPort, PA 16749
    (814) 887-3468
    Fax: (814) 887-3288
    E-Mail: LASizemore@mckeancountypa.org

    MERCER

    Ms. Kathryn Gabriel, Administrator
    Mercer County Children and Youth Services
    8245 Sharon-Mercer Road
    Mercer, PA 16137
    (724) 662-2703
    Email: kcammerata@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us

    MIFFLIN

    Ms. Allison Fisher, Human Services Director
    Mifflin County Courthouse
    20 North Wayne Street
    Lewistown, PA 17044
    (717) 242-5452
    Fax: (717) 248-3695
    Email: afisher@co.mifflin.pa.us

    MONROE

    Ms. Amy Rosen, Financial Director
    One Quaker Plaza Room 204
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    570)517-3127
    Email: Arosen@monroecountypa.gov

    MONTGOMERY

    Ms. Laura DeHope, Contract Manager
    Montgomery County Aging & Adult Services
    P.O. Box 311
    1430 Dekalb Street
    Norristown, PA 19401
    (610) 278-3844
    Front Desk: (610) 278-3601
    Fax: (610) 278-3769
    Email: LDEHOPE@montcopa.org

    MONTOUR

    Mr. Gregory Moltar, Director of Planning and Human Services
    Montour County Department of Human Services
    112 Woodbine Lane, Suite 3
    Danville, PA 17821-9118
    (570) 271-3029
    Fax: (570) 271-0834
    Email: gmoltar@montourco.org

    NORTHAMPTON

    Ms. Allison E. Frantz, Director
    Department of Human Services
    Northampton County Government Center
    45 North 2nd Street
    Easton, PA 18042
    (610) 559-3245
    Email: afrantz@northamptoncounty.org


    NORTHUMBERLAND

    Mr. Carmine Picarelli, Administrator
    217 North Center Street
    Sunbury, PA 17801
    (570) 495-2007
    Email: carmine.picarelli@norrycopa.net

    PERRY

    Ms. Gail Zaler, Community Action Director
    2 East Main Street
    P.O. Box 37
    New Bloomfield, PA 17068
    (570) 644-6575
    (570) 644-6580

    PHILADELPHIA

    Ms. Nadine Perese
    Human Services Integration Management Analyst
    Deputy Mayor's Office for Health & Opportunity
    6th Floor Municipal Services Building
    1401 JFK Boulevard
    Philadelphia, PA 19102-1679
    (215) 686-3678
    Fax: (215) 686-5209
    Email: Nadine.E.Perese@phila.gov

    PIKE

    Ms. Christine Kerstetter, Human Development Director
    Pike County Administration Building
    506 Broad Street
    Milford, PA 18337
    (570) 296-3434
    Fax: (570) 296-3436
    Email: ckerstetter@pikepa.org

    POTTER

    Mr. Mark A. Benson, Director
    Potter County Human Services
    P.O. Box 241, North Street
    Roulette, PA 16746
    (814) 544-7315 / 1-800-800-2560
    Fax: (814) 544-9062
    Email: mbenson@pottercountyhumansvcs.org

    SCHUYLKILL

    Ms. Sharon Love, Manager
    Block Grant Programs and Resource Development
    420 North centre Street
    Pottsville, PA 17901
    (570) 628-1191
    Fax: (570) 628-1099
    Email: slove@co.schuylkill.pa.us

    SNYDER

    Mr. Harry L. Adrian, Jr.
    Executive Director
    Union/Snyder Community Action Agency
    713 Bridge Street, Suite 10
    Selinsgrove, PA 17870
    (570) 374-0181
    Fax: (570) 374-2330
    Email: hadrian@union-snydercaa.org

    SOMERSET

    Mr. Travis P. Hutzell, Family Center Director and Human Services Coordinator
    The Community Action Partnership for Somerset County
    Salisbury Area Family center
    192 Smith Street
    Salisbury, PA 15558
    (814) 662-2721
    Fax: (814) 662-4511
    Email: thutzell@capfsc.org

    SULLIVAN

    Mr. Mark Roinick, Human Services Director
    Sullivan County Courthouse
    Corners of Main and Muncy Street
    Laporte, PA 18626
    (570) 946-7677
    Fax: (570) 946-4421
    Email: mroinick@sullivancounty-pa.us

    SUSQUEHANNA

    Mr. Dennis Phelps, Executive Director
    Trehab
    P.O. Box 366
    10 Public Avenue
    Monrose, PA 18801
    (570) 278-3819 Ext. 227
    Fax: (570) 278-1889
    Email: dphelps@trehab.org

    TIOGA

    Mr. Max Harrison, Administrator
    Tioga County Department of Human Services
    1873 Shumway Hill Way
    P.O. Box 766
    Wellsboro, PA 16901
    (570) 724-5766
    Fax: (570) 724-6756
    Email: mharrison@tiogahsa.org

    UNION

    Mr. Harry L. Adrian, Jr.
    Executive Director
    Union/Snyder Community Action Agency
    713 Bridge Street, Suite 10
    Selinsgrove, PA 17870
    (570) 374-0181
    Fax: (570) 374-2330
    Email: hadrian@union-snydercaa.org

    VENANGO

    Ms. Marie Plumer,
    Human Services Administrator
    MH/DH Administrator
    One Dale Avenue
    Franklin, PA 16323
    (814) 432-9753
    Fax: (814) 432-9781
    Email: mplumer@co.venango.pa.us

    WARREN

    Ms. Mary E. Kushner, Director
    Forest/Warren Department of Human Services
    27 Hospital Drive
    North Warren, PA 16365
    (814) 726-2100
    Fax: (814) 723-9544
    Email: kushnerm@wc-hs.org

    WASHINGTON

    Mr. Timothy Kimmel, Director
    Washington County Department of Human Services
    100 West Beau Street, Suite 703
    Washington, PA 15301
    (724) 228-6863
    Fax: (724) 250-6519
    Email: kimmel@co.washington.pa.us

    WAYNE

    Michelle Valinski
    323 10th Street
    Honesdale, PA 18431
    (570) 253-4262
    Fax: (570) 253-9115
    Email: Mvalinski@waynecountypa.gov

    WESTMORELAND

    Mr. Tay R. Waltenbaugh, CEO
    Westmoreland Community Action
    203 South Maple Avenue
    Greensburg, PA 15601
    (724) 834-1260, Ext 105
    Fax: (724) 838-9563
    Email: twaltenbaugh@westmorelandca.org

    WYOMING

    Ms. Patricia Skrynski, Director
    Wyoming County Human Services
    819 SR 29S
    Tunkhannock, PA 18657
    (570) 836-3131
    Fax: (570) 836-1639
    Email: wchs@epix.net

    YORK

    Ms. Jessica Mockabee, Deputy Director
    York County Human Services Department
    York County Government center
    100 West Market Street, Suite 401
    York, PA 17401
    (717) 771-9347
    Fax: (717) 771-4663
    Email: JEMockabee@york-county.org



     

     