County Contacts

ADAMS
Ms. Paula V. Neiman, Deputy Chief Clerk
111-117 Baltimore Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 337-9820
Fax: (717) 334-2091
Email: pneiman@adamscounty.us
ALLEGHENY
Mr. Reginald B. Young, Deputy Director
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
One Smithfield Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 350-5709
Fax: (412) 350-3880
Email: ryoung@dhs.county.allegheny.pa.us
Mr. John Litz, Planner
Office of Community Services
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
One Smithfield Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 350-6617
Fax: (412) 350-2785
Email: jlitz@dhs.county.allegheny.pa.us
ARMSTRONG
Mr. Kenneth L. Heilman, Executive Director
Armstrong County Community
Action Agency
705 Butler Road
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 548-3408
Fax: (724) 548-3413
Email: kenh@armstrongcap.com
BEAVER
Mr. Roland Wolfgang, Fiscal Operations Officer
Beaver County MH/ID Program
1040 8th Avenue
Beaver Falls, PA 15010-1444
(724) 847-6225
Fax: (724) 847-6229
Email: rwolfgang@bcbh.org
BEDFORD
Ms. Paula Steele, Human Services Director
Center for Community Action
195 Drive In Lane
Everett, PA 15537
(814) 623-9129
(814) 623-2002 (800-323-9997)
Fax: (814) 623-1444
Email: psteele@centerforcommunityaction.org
BERKS
Michele A. Ruano-Weber, MA, CPRP
Human Services Coordinator
Berks County Services Center
633 Court Street, 13th floor
Reading, PA 19601-3585
(610) 478-6194
Fax: (610) 478-6206
Email: MRuanoWeber@countyofberks.com
BLAIR
Ms. Cathy Crum, Director
Blair County Human Services Office
423 Allegheny Street, Suite 443
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-2022
Office: (814) 693-3112
Fax: (814) 693-3144
E-Mail: cathyc@blairco.org
BRADFORD
Mr. William Blevin, Administrator
Bradford County Human Services Department
220 Main Street, Unit 1
Towanda, PA 18848
Office: (570) 265-1760
E-Mail: blevinsb@mail.bradfordco.org
BUCKS
Mr. Jonathan E. Rubin, Human Services Director
Office of Human Services
Administration Building, 5th Floor
55 East Court Street
Doylestown, PA 18901
Office: (215) 348-6201/ (215) 348-6203
Fax: (215) 348-6204
Email: jerubin@co.bucks.pa.us
BUTLER
Ms. Amanda Feltenberger, Administrator
Butler County MH/MR/D&A/HSDF Programs
124 West Diamond Street
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 284-5114
Fax: (724) 284-5128
Email: AFeltenb@co.butler.pa.us
CAMBRIA
Mr. Pat DeRubis, Chief Fiscal Officer
Cambria County Human Services
110 Franklin Street, Suite 400
Johnstown, PA 15901
(814) 534-2658
Fax: (814-534-2508
Email: debruis@co.cambria.pa.us
CAMERON
Ms. Shirley Wolf, Director
Cameron County C&Y Services
20 East Fifth Street, Suite 102
Emporium, PA 15834
(814) 486-9351
Fax: (814) 486-9397
Email: swolf@cameroncountypa.com
CARBON
Mr. Glenn Schoch, Accountant
Carbon Co AAA
401 Delaware Avenue, 3rd Floor
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 824-7830, 1-800-441-1315
Fax: (610) 824-7836
Email: ccaging1@ptd.net
CENTRE
Faith R. Ryan
Director of Adult Services
Centre County Government
Summit Park
3500 E. College Ave., Ste 1200
State College, PA 16801
814-355-6768 (office)
814-548-1132 (desk)
Email: frryan@centrecountypa.gov
CHESTER
Ms. Kim Bowman, Director
Chester County Department of Human Services
601 Westtown Road, Suite 330
P.O. Box 2747
West Chester, PA 19380-0990
(610) 344-6640
Fax: (610) 344-5736
Email: kbowman@chesco.org
CLARION
Ms. Diana Ball, LSW
Department of Human Services
Clarion County Human Services Building
214 South 7th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
(814) 226-4004 Ext. 1352
Fax: (814) 226-1085
Email: dball@clarioncounty.gov
CLEARFIELD
Ms. Lisa Kovalick
Planning & Community Development Office
Clearfield County
212 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5149
Fax: (814) 765-6056
Email: LKovalick@clearfieldco.org
CLINTON
Mr. Gerald Rosamilia, Director
Clinton County Department of Human Services
P.O. Box 787
232 East Main Street
Lock Haven, PA 17745
(570) 893-4100
Fax: (570) 893-4149
COLUMBIA
Ms. Jennifer L. Dunkelberger, Director
Columbia County Human Services
15 Perry Avenue, Suite A
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
(570) 387-6501
Fax: (570) 387-6502
Email: jdunkelberger@columbiapa.org
CRAWFORD
Ms. Diane Hendricks (Dee), Administrative Assistant
Crawford County Human Services Department
18282 Technology Drive, Suite 101
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 373-2613
Fax: (814) 333-2377
Email: dhendricks@co.crawford.pa.us
CUMBERLAND
Mr. Terry L. Barley, Director of Aging and Community Services
16 West High Street, Suite 100
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 240-6113
Fax: (717) 240-6118
Email: tbarley@ccpa.net
DAUPHIN
Ms. Randie Yeager, Human Services Director
Dauphin County Human Services
2 South 2nd Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101-2025
(717) 780-6288
Fax: (717) 255-2960
Email: ryeager@dauphinc.org
DELAWARE
Ms. Christine Seibert
Delaware County Office of Adult Services
20 South 69th Street
Upper Darby, PA 19082
(610) 713-2332
Fax: (610) 713-2254
Email: seibertc@co.delaware.pa.us
ELK
Ms. Kimberly Briggs, Fiscal Officer
Office of Human Services, Inc.
Area Agency on Aging
118 Center Street
P.O. Box A
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 776-2191/ (800) 672-7145
Fax: (814) 776-2193
Email: kbriggs@ohsaging.com
ERIE
Ms. Anne Maries, Administrative Officer
Department of Human Services
154 West 9th Street, 4th Floor
Erie, PA 16501-1303
(814) 451-6800
Fax: (814) 451-6868
Email: amaries@eriecountydhs.org
FAYETTE
Ms. Lori Groover-Smith, Assistant Director
Fayette County Office of Human & Community Services
Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation
Fact Transit Center
825 Airport Road
Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
(724) 628-7532 Ext. 104
Fax: (724) 628-7468
Email: lgsmith@hs.fayette.org
FOREST
Mr. Lynette Greathouse, Chief Clerk
613 Elm Street #3
Tionesta, PA 16353
(814) 755-3537
Fax: (814) 927-8199
Email: lgreathouse@fc-hs.org
FRANKLIN
Mr. Rick Wynn, Human Services Administrator
Department of Human Services
425 Franklin Farm Lane
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 261-3863
Cell: (717) 977-7845
Email: rcwynn@co.franklin.pa.us
FULTON
Ms. Jean E. Snyder, County HSDF Coordinator
219 North Second Street
McConnellsburg, PA 17233
(717) 485-3553/ Blackberry (717) 360-6360
Fax: (717) 485-3982
Email: jsnyder@co.fulton.pa.us
GREENE
Ms. Karen Bennett, Administrator
Greene County Human Services Department
19 South Washington Street, Fort Jackson Bldg., 3rd Floor
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 852-5276
Fax: (724) 852-5368
Email: kbennett@co.greene.pa.us
HUNTINGDON
Ms. Wendy Melius, Executive Director
Huntingdon County Center for Community Action
195 Drive In Lane
Everett, PA 15537
(814) 623-9129
Email: kbennett@centerforcommunityaction.org
INDIANA
Ms. Lisa Spencer, Director
Indiana County Department of Human Services
And Volunteer Center of Indiana County
300 Indian Springs Road, Suite 203
Indiana, PA 15701
(724) 463-8200 ext. 4
Fax: (724) 465-3159
Email: lspencer@indianacountypa.gov
JEFFERSON
Ms. Debra Cowfer, Fiscal Supervisor
Children and Youth Services
155 Main Street, Jefferson Place
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-1553
Fax: (814) 849-4604
Email: dcowfer@jeffersoncountypa.com
JUNIATA
Ms. Allison Fisher, Human Services Director
20 North Wayne Street
Lewistown, PA 17044
(717) 242-5452
Fax: (717) 248-3695
Email: afisher@co.mifflin.pa.us
LACKAWANNA
Ms. Patricia J. Sack, Assistant Director
Lackawanna County
Department of Human Services
200 Adams Avenue, 6th Floor
Scranton, PA 18503
(570) 963-6790
Fax: (570) 963-6658
Email: humanservices@lackawannacounty.org
Email: sackp@lackawannacounty.org
LANCASTER
Mr. Larry George, Executive Director
150 N. Queen Street, Suite 610
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 299-8033
Email: GeorgeL@co.lancaster.pa.us
LAWRENCE
Mr. Thomas Scott, Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence County Social Services, Inc.
P.O. Box 189
New Castle, PA 16103
(724) 658-7258
Fax: (724) 658-7664
Email: tscott@lccap.org
Ms. Debbie Hennon, Director of Emergency & Community Services
Lawrence County Community Action Partnership
241 W. Grant Street
P.O. Box 189
New Castle, PA 16101
(724) 658-7258 Ext. 1201
Fax: (724) 657-3619
Email: dhennon@lccap.org
LEBANON
Ms. Phyllis S. Holtry, Director
Lebanon County Community Action Partnership
503 Oak Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 273-9328
Fax: (717) 867-0925
Email: pholtry@lebcnty.org
LEHIGH
Ms. Kay Achenbach, Director of Human Services
Lehigh County Government Center
17 South Seventh Street
Allentown, PA 18101-2400
(610) 782-3951
Fax: (610) 770-6732
E-Mail: KayAchenbach@lehighcounty.org
LUZERNE
Mr. David Schwille, Director of Human Services
Luzerne County Office of Human Services
111 North Pennsylvania Blvd.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 826-8800 Ext. 356
Fax: (570) 970-5963
E-Mail: dschwille@ohs.luzerne.pa.us
LYCOMING
Mr. Mark Egly, Administrator
Lycoming Children and Youth Services
Sharwell Building, 200 East Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
(570) 323-6467
Fax: (570) 326-1348
Email: megly@joinder.org
MCKEAN
Ms. Lee Sizemore, Administrator
McKean County Department of Human Services
17155 Route 6
SmethPort, PA 16749
(814) 887-3468
Fax: (814) 887-3288
E-Mail: LASizemore@mckeancountypa.org
MERCER
Ms. Kathryn Gabriel, Administrator
Mercer County Children and Youth Services
8245 Sharon-Mercer Road
Mercer, PA 16137
(724) 662-2703
Email: kcammerata@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us
MIFFLIN
Ms. Allison Fisher, Human Services Director
Mifflin County Courthouse
20 North Wayne Street
Lewistown, PA 17044
(717) 242-5452
Fax: (717) 248-3695
Email: afisher@co.mifflin.pa.us
MONROE
Ms. Amy Rosen, Financial Director
One Quaker Plaza Room 204
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
570)517-3127
Email: Arosen@monroecountypa.gov
MONTGOMERY
Ms. Laura DeHope, Contract Manager
Montgomery County Aging & Adult Services
P.O. Box 311
1430 Dekalb Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 278-3844
Front Desk: (610) 278-3601
Fax: (610) 278-3769
Email: LDEHOPE@montcopa.org
MONTOUR
Mr. Gregory Moltar, Director of Planning and Human Services
Montour County Department of Human Services
112 Woodbine Lane, Suite 3
Danville, PA 17821-9118
(570) 271-3029
Fax: (570) 271-0834
Email: gmoltar@montourco.org
NORTHAMPTON
Ms. Allison E. Frantz, Director
Department of Human Services
Northampton County Government Center
45 North 2nd Street
Easton, PA 18042
(610) 559-3245
Email: afrantz@northamptoncounty.org
NORTHUMBERLAND
Mr. Carmine Picarelli, Administrator
217 North Center Street
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 495-2007
Email: carmine.picarelli@norrycopa.net
PERRY
Ms. Gail Zaler, Community Action Director
2 East Main Street
P.O. Box 37
New Bloomfield, PA 17068
(570) 644-6575
(570) 644-6580
PHILADELPHIA
Ms. Nadine Perese
Human Services Integration Management Analyst
Deputy Mayor's Office for Health & Opportunity
6th Floor Municipal Services Building
1401 JFK Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19102-1679
(215) 686-3678
Fax: (215) 686-5209
Email: Nadine.E.Perese@phila.gov
PIKE
Ms. Christine Kerstetter, Human Development Director
Pike County Administration Building
506 Broad Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-3434
Fax: (570) 296-3436
Email: ckerstetter@pikepa.org
POTTER
Mr. Mark A. Benson, Director
Potter County Human Services
P.O. Box 241, North Street
Roulette, PA 16746
(814) 544-7315 / 1-800-800-2560
Fax: (814) 544-9062
Email: mbenson@pottercountyhumansvcs.org
SCHUYLKILL
Ms. Sharon Love, Manager
Block Grant Programs and Resource Development
420 North centre Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
(570) 628-1191
Fax: (570) 628-1099
Email: slove@co.schuylkill.pa.us
SNYDER
Mr. Harry L. Adrian, Jr.
Executive Director
Union/Snyder Community Action Agency
713 Bridge Street, Suite 10
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
(570) 374-0181
Fax: (570) 374-2330
Email: hadrian@union-snydercaa.org
SOMERSET
Mr. Travis P. Hutzell, Family Center Director and Human Services Coordinator
The Community Action Partnership for Somerset County
Salisbury Area Family center
192 Smith Street
Salisbury, PA 15558
(814) 662-2721
Fax: (814) 662-4511
Email: thutzell@capfsc.org
SULLIVAN
Mr. Mark Roinick, Human Services Director
Sullivan County Courthouse
Corners of Main and Muncy Street
Laporte, PA 18626
(570) 946-7677
Fax: (570) 946-4421
Email: mroinick@sullivancounty-pa.us
SUSQUEHANNA
Mr. Dennis Phelps, Executive Director
Trehab
P.O. Box 366
10 Public Avenue
Monrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-3819 Ext. 227
Fax: (570) 278-1889
Email: dphelps@trehab.org
TIOGA
Mr. Max Harrison, Administrator
Tioga County Department of Human Services
1873 Shumway Hill Way
P.O. Box 766
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-5766
Fax: (570) 724-6756
Email: mharrison@tiogahsa.org
UNION
Mr. Harry L. Adrian, Jr.
Executive Director
Union/Snyder Community Action Agency
713 Bridge Street, Suite 10
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
(570) 374-0181
Fax: (570) 374-2330
Email: hadrian@union-snydercaa.org
VENANGO
Ms. Marie Plumer,
Human Services Administrator
MH/DH Administrator
One Dale Avenue
Franklin, PA 16323
(814) 432-9753
Fax: (814) 432-9781
Email: mplumer@co.venango.pa.us
WARREN
Ms. Mary E. Kushner, Director
Forest/Warren Department of Human Services
27 Hospital Drive
North Warren, PA 16365
(814) 726-2100
Fax: (814) 723-9544
Email: kushnerm@wc-hs.org
WASHINGTON
Mr. Timothy Kimmel, Director
Washington County Department of Human Services
100 West Beau Street, Suite 703
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 228-6863
Fax: (724) 250-6519
Email: kimmel@co.washington.pa.us
WAYNE
Michelle Valinski
323 10th Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-4262
Fax: (570) 253-9115
Email: Mvalinski@waynecountypa.gov
WESTMORELAND
Mr. Tay R. Waltenbaugh, CEO
Westmoreland Community Action
203 South Maple Avenue
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1260, Ext 105
Fax: (724) 838-9563
Email: twaltenbaugh@westmorelandca.org
WYOMING
Ms. Patricia Skrynski, Director
Wyoming County Human Services
819 SR 29S
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-3131
Fax: (570) 836-1639
Email: wchs@epix.net
YORK
Ms. Jessica Mockabee, Deputy Director
York County Human Services Department
York County Government center
100 West Market Street, Suite 401
York, PA 17401
(717) 771-9347
Fax: (717) 771-4663
Email: JEMockabee@york-county.org