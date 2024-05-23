Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Human Services

    Office of Long-Term Living

    The Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) administers Medicaid programs that provide long-term care and services and supports for daily living in a person's home or a facility setting to older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities.

    Whether you need help now or are exploring future options for yourself or a loved one, services and supports available through the Pennsylvania Office of Long-Term Living can assist you.

    If you are looking for programs and services for older Pennsylvanians beyond long-term care, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

    Long-Term Care Services

    Long-term care, sometimes referred to as long-term living, is a wide range of assistive services provided to an individual based on their needs. Care may range from assistance around the home to sophisticated medical care provided in a nursing facility.

    For Providers

    Access comprehensive support and tools tailored for long-term care providers, including training, policy updates, and best practices to enhance the quality of care and services for Pennsylvania's aging and disabled population.

    Personal Care Home and Assisted Living Residence Licensing

    The Office of Long-Term Living’s (OLTL) Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) is responsible for licensure of personal care homes (PCH) and assisted living residences (ALR) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Adult Protective Services

    Help to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable adults in Pennsylvania. Learn about common signs of abuse, how to report suspected abuse or neglect, and what you can do to prevent abuse.

    Human Services Provider Search

    Find and connect with local human service providers in Pennsylvania through our comprehensive directory. Access detailed information about services available in your area to meet your specific needs.

    Alternatives to Nursing Homes

    Explore various home and community-based services available for seniors and individuals with disabilities, designed to provide care and support while allowing them to live independently.

