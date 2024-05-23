Whether you need help now or are exploring future options for yourself or a loved one, services and supports available through the Pennsylvania Office of Long-Term Living can assist you.
If you are looking for programs and services for older Pennsylvanians beyond long-term care, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
Adult Protective Services
Help to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable adults in Pennsylvania. Learn about common signs of abuse, how to report suspected abuse or neglect, and what you can do to prevent abuse.
Human Services Provider Search
Find and connect with local human service providers in Pennsylvania through our comprehensive directory. Access detailed information about services available in your area to meet your specific needs.
Alternatives to Nursing Homes
Explore various home and community-based services available for seniors and individuals with disabilities, designed to provide care and support while allowing them to live independently.