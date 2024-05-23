SNAP for Farmers Markets and Direct-Marketing Farmers

Are you interested in accepting SNAP benefits but do not have a point of sale device and/or access to network connections?



SNAP benefits help low-income individuals and families purchase food with an EBT card. There are more than 2 million SNAP recipients in Pennsylvania, most of whom are older adults, disabled persons, and families with children.

The Department of Human Services has free wireless point of sale equipment available for Farmers Markets and directmarketing farmers.

To receive this equipment, you must be an authorized SNAP retailer through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).



If you are interested in applying to be an authorized SNAP retailer, visit: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/apply-to-accept and follow the steps outlined.

Once authorized by FNS, contact Pennsylvania’s EBT provider, Conduent, at 1-888-736-6328 to request the free wireless equipment.