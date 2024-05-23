Skip to agency navigation
Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

    SNAP for Farmers Markets and Direct-Marketing Farmers

    Are you interested in accepting SNAP benefits but do not have a point of sale device and/or access to network connections?

    SNAP benefits help low-income individuals and families purchase food with an EBT card. There are more than 2 million SNAP recipients in Pennsylvania, most of whom are older adults, disabled persons, and families with children.

    The Department of Human Services has free wireless point of sale equipment available for Farmers Markets and directmarketing farmers.

    To receive this equipment, you must be an authorized SNAP retailer through the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

    If you are interested in applying to be an authorized SNAP retailer, visit: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/apply-to-accept and follow the steps outlined.

    Once authorized by FNS, contact Pennsylvania’s EBT provider, Conduent, at 1-888-736-6328 to request the free wireless equipment.