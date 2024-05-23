Pediatric Complex Care Resource Centers (PCCRC)

A key component of developing this system of supports is improving the relationship between the home health care providers and families.
Pediatric Complex Care Resource Centers (PCCRCs) were created to provide education, training, and non-medical support to caregiver teams to assist with building relationships and co-navigating the various systems and resources that are available to support them.
PCCRC Resources
This resource provides personalized support and intervention for caregiver teams as they work together and collaborate around the needs of the child. This may include providing problem solving, conflict resolution, and negotiating the bridge between meeting familial, social, and medical goals. They may also work individually with family members to empower them to successfully advocate and communicate needs, priorities, and concerns to the larger team. The coach will also provide education and training support to the caregiver team that will be targeted to meet each child’s specific needs and host regional family advisory workgroups aimed at providing families peer-support and a feedback loop on PCCRC resources being used.
This resource supports children and adolescents with complex medical needs as they transition from facilities and hospitals to community settings. The Family Facilitator also supports the diversion of placements from community to congregate care settings.
This resource offers self-paced learning courses on various home-care topics designed for all members of the caregiver team and information on supports and resources are available through MyODP. Sample topics include relationship building, supporting behavioral health needs, durable medical equipment, and life transitions.