Studies have shown that older adults who are food insecure have:
- Diets that are less nutritious
- Worse health outcomes
- A higher risk of depression
Do I qualify?
Eligibility for SNAP is based on factors such as household income and available resources. The COMPASS website has a "Do I Qualify?" tool, or visit your county assistance office to learn more.
How to apply
Applying is easier than ever!
Have the following ready:
- Dates of birth for all members of your household
- Social Security numbers for all members of your household
- Household income information
- Household expense information
- Housing costs (such as rent or mortgage)
- Medical expenses
There is a shortened, two-page application for Pennsylvanians 60 or older and/or with disabilities and no earned income.
- Apply online using COMPASS. When you input your information, the system will provide you with a simplified application. If you run into problems, call the COMPASS Helpline at 1-800-692-7462. Hearing-impaired? Call 1-800-451-5886. The helpline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Apply in person via your county assistance office. An expert can help you through the process.
Simple SNAP application
Use the Simple SNAP application if everyone in the household is age 60 or older or has a disability, purchases and prepares food together, and does not receive any earnings from work. (A household is a group of people who usually purchase and prepare meals together. People in the household are not required to be related.)
- Simple Application for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (English)
- Solicitud simple para el Programa de Asistencia Nutricional Suplementaria (Spanish)
SNAP for Older Adults Brochure
When meeting with older adults and stakeholders, they told us that they would like to have a brochure they could hand out among peers and people they serve. There is a version with an open panel for partners to include their branding. Please feel free to download, print, and distribute. We appreciate your help in informing older Pennsylvanians about SNAP!
- Color version
- Color version with open space for logo
- Black and white version
- Black and white version with open space for logo