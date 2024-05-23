Studies have shown that older adults who are food insecure have:



Diets that are less nutritious

Worse health outcomes

A higher risk of depression

In contrast, seniors enrolled in SNAP have better health and need less acute and long-term care.



Do I qualify?

Eligibility for SNAP is based on factors such as household income and available resources. The COMPASS website has a "Do I Qualify?" tool, or visit your county assistance office to learn more.



How to apply



Applying is easier than ever!

Have the following ready:



Dates of birth for all members of your household

Social Security numbers for all members of your household

Household income information

Household expense information

Housing costs (such as rent or mortgage)

Medical expenses

There is a shortened, two-page application for Pennsylvanians 60 or older and/or with disabilities and no earned income.

Apply online using COMPASS . When you input your information, the system will provide you with a simplified application. If you run into problems, call the COMPASS Helpline at 1-800-692-7462. Hearing-impaired? Call 1-800-451-5886. The helpline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Apply in person via your county assistance office. An expert can help you through the process.



Simple SNAP application

Use the Simple SNAP application if everyone in the household is age 60 or older or has a disability, purchases and prepares food together, and does not receive any earnings from work. (A household is a group of people who usually purchase and prepare meals together. People in the household are not required to be related.)

SNAP for Older Adults Brochure



When meeting with older adults and stakeholders, they told us that they would like to have a brochure they could hand out among peers and people they serve. There is a version with an open panel for partners to include their branding. Please feel free to download, print, and distribute. We appreciate your help in informing older Pennsylvanians about SNAP!