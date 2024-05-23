Skip to agency navigation
    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Councils & Committees

    ​Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee

    P&T Committee Meeting Information

    Upcoming Meetings

    Dates

    • Future dates are TBD

    Location

    • TBD

    The list of drug lasses to be reviewed will be posted prior to the meeting.

    The Department of Human Services (Department) appointed the P&T Committee to act in an advisory capacity to the Department and the Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) and provide an unbiased clinical perspective on the Department's Statewide Preferred Drug List (PDL). Recommendations from the committee must be reviewed and approved by the Secretary of the Department of Human Services.

    Change Healthcare provides clinical and financial analysis support to the P&T Committee.

    Committee Information

    Composition and responsibilities of the committee:

    • Comprised of department medical directors, external physicians, pharmacists, consumer advocates, and specialists as needed for drug class reviews.
    • Recommend a clinically-based PDL with an emphasis on effectiveness, safety, and outcomes.
    • Recommend prior authorization guidelines for non-preferred drugs as well as certain preferred drugs using current community standards for prescribing.
    • Recommend Prospective and Retrospective Drug Utilization Review Program Review and Development.

     

    Name

    Specialty

    Independent*

    Department**

    MCO

    Ivonne Acrich, MD

    OMHSAS Child/Adolescent Psychiatrist

     

    X

     

    ​Dale Adair, MD, FAPA

    ​Office of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Medical Director

    ​X

    Christopher Antypas, PharmD

    Community Pharmacist

    X

     

     

    Lawrence Appel, MD, SFHM

    Medical Director, Office of Long Term Living

     

    X

     

    Meghan Brenkle, PharmD

    		PA Health & Wellness Pharmacist  X

    Terri Cathers, PharmD,
    Chair (tie-breaker vote only)

    OMAP Pharmacy Director

     

    X

     

    ​Michael Colvin, PharmD

    ​AmeriHealth Caritas & Keystone First HealthChoices & Community HealthChoices Pharmacist

    ​X

    Sharon Connor, PharmD

    Academic Pharmacist

    X

     

     

    ​Molly DiMatteo, DO

    ​Family Practitioner

    ​X

    ​Oluwatoyin Fadeyibi, PharmD, MPH

    ​Community Behavioral Health Pharmacist

    ​X

    Andrea Fox, MD

    Internist

    X

     

     

    Mark Fuller, MD

    		Carelon Health of PA Medical Director      X

    Donald Gerhart, RPh

    Community Pharmacist

    X

     

     

    James Hancovsky, RPh, MBA

    United Health Care Pharmacy Director

     

     

    X

    Van Hellerslia, PharmD, BCPSConsumer RepresentativeX  

    ​David Kelley, MD

    ​OMAP Chief Medical Officer, Office of Medical Assistance Programs

    ​X

    Chen Kenyon, MD, MSHPPediatricianX  

    Peter Kreckel, RPh

    Community Pharmacist

    X

     

     

    Renee Licwinko, RPh

    Gateway Health Plan Pharmacist

     

     

    X

    Michele Musheno, RPh, MS

    Academic/Hospital Pharmacist

    X

     

     

    ​Geoffrey Neimark, MD

    ​Community Care Behavioral Health Psychiatrist

    ​X

    Ian Paul, MD, Vice Chair

    Pediatrician

    X

     

     

    Adam Raphael Rom, MD

    Family Practitioner

    X

     

     

    Amy Saracino, DO

    OMHSAS Adult Psychiatrist

     

    X

     

    John Shand, MDPerformCare PA Medical Director  X

    ​Christopher Squillaro, DO

    ​Magellan Behavioral Health of PA Medical Director

    ​X

    Kevin Szczecina, RPh

    Geisinger Health Plan Pharmacist

     

     

    X

    ​Fallan Vaisberg, PharmD, RPh

    ​Health Partners Plans Formulary Pharmacist

    ​X

    Andreas Wali, MD

    ​Cardiologist

    ​X

    Verlyn Warrington, MD

    Bariatric Medicine Specialist/Family Medicine Doctor

    X

     

     

    Lloyd Wertz

    Consumer/Family Advocate

    X

     

     

    ​Lauren Zandier, PharmD

    ​UPMC For You Pharmacist

    ​X

    * - Independent Members are not employed by the Department
    ** - Department Members are employed by the Department on a full or part-time basis

    Effective August 23, 2024 / Last modified September 11, 2024

     