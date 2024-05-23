The Office of Administration’s (OA) mission is to create partnerships to deliver quality service to customers through collaboration, consultation, and supports.

Services provided by OA include administrative appeals/hearings, administrative services, equal opportunity in the Department of Human Services' (DHS) programs, financial operations, fraud and abuse recoveries in medical assistance and third-party recoveries, procurement and contract management. OA ensures that DHS provides prompt access to its public records while abiding by exemptions and protections in the Right-To-Know Law to safeguard certain information, including confidential personal information of department clients and other third persons. OA also reviews out-of-state travel and has oversite for agency corporate cards.