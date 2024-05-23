Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Human Services

    Office of Administration

    An assortment of office related materials, including a phone headset, forms, charts, keyboard, etc.

    The Office of Administration’s (OA) mission is to create partnerships to deliver quality service to customers through collaboration, consultation, and supports. 

    Services provided by OA include administrative appeals/hearings, administrative services, equal opportunity in the Department of Human Services' (DHS) programs, financial operations, fraud and abuse recoveries in medical assistance and third-party recoveries, procurement and contract management. OA ensures that DHS provides prompt access to its public records while abiding by exemptions and protections in the Right-To-Know Law to safeguard certain information, including confidential personal information of department clients and other third persons.  OA also reviews out-of-state travel and has oversite for agency corporate cards.

    Contact OA

    Deputy Secretary

    • Stephanie Shell

    General Contact Information

    • Address: Department of Human Services 
      Office of Administration
      P.O. Box 2675 
      Harrisburg, PA  17120
    • Phone: 717-787-3422
    • Email OA

    OA Bureaus

    Featured Programs & Resources