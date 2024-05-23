Adoption and Fostering

The Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) is both a broad-based cooperative effort and a centralized information and facilitation service funded and overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
SWAN includes county children and youth agencies, juvenile court judges, foster and adoptive parents, private adoption agencies, the Pennsylvania Adoption Exchange and many others, all working together on behalf of children who need permanent homes. The SWAN program serves children in the custody of county children and youth agencies. The design of the network is to support the work of county agencies in expediting permanency services.
Foster Parent
Become a foster parent and provide a safe and loving home to a child in need. Your support can change their life forever.Start your fostering journey today!
Adoptive Parent
Make a lifelong difference by adopting a child who needs a permanent and loving family. Give them the stability and love they deserve.Begin your adoption journey now!
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.