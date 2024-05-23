Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Adoption and Fostering

    The Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) is both a broad-based cooperative effort and a centralized information and facilitation service funded and overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

    Kids Waiting to be Adopted

    The Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) is both a broad-based cooperative effort and a centralized information and facilitation service funded and overseen by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

    SWAN includes county children and youth agencies, juvenile court judges, foster and adoptive parents, private adoption agencies, the Pennsylvania Adoption Exchange and many others, all working together on behalf of children who need permanent homes. The SWAN program serves children in the custody of county children and youth agencies. The design of the network is to support the work of county agencies in expediting permanency services.

    Adopt PA Kids

    You can make a difference in a child’s life.

    Adoption changes the lives of kids, families, and communities. Meet the kids waiting for a safe and loving home.

    Waiting Kids

    Learn how to become a

    Child with her adoptive parents.

    Foster Parent

    Become a foster parent and provide a safe and loving home to a child in need. Your support can change their life forever.

    Start your fostering journey today!
    Foster kids with foster parents.

    Adoptive Parent

    Make a lifelong difference by adopting a child who needs a permanent and loving family. Give them the stability and love they deserve.

    Begin your adoption journey now!

    Contact SWAN

    For more information on the foster care or adoption process or to learn more about a specific waiting child, please contact us.

    Call the SWAN Helpline

    Call: 1-800-585-7926

    Email the SWAN Helpline

    Email: swanhelpline@diakon-swan.org

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.