Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Human Services

    Office of Developmental Programs

    ​The mission of the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is to support Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism to achieve greater independence, choice, and opportunity and live Everyday Lives. The office seeks to continuously improve an effective system of accessible services and supports that are flexible, innovative, and person-centered to recognize and support dignity for all Pennsylvanians.

    ​Autism Services
    Intellectual Disabilities (ID) Services
    A man with intellectual disability and his support counselor. They both have their arm on each other's shoulder and are smiling at the camera.

    There are a number of services that can be provided to meet the needs of an individual registered with the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP).

    This list of services is subject to change as service definitions change and waiver amendments are approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Please contact your Supports Coordinator or the County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) Program to find the list of services and the corresponding service definitions.

    Contact

    1-888-565-9435
    ODP toll-free Customer Service Line (8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), Monday through Friday)

    Toll-Free TTY Number:
    1-866-388-1114

    • Residential Habilitation 
    • Home and Community Habilitation (unlicensed) 
    • Companion Services
    • Transitional Work Services
    • Supported Employment
    • Pre-Vocational
    • Respite
    • Transportation
    • Licensed Day Habilitation
    • Home and Vehicle Accessibility Adaptations
    • Therapy Services
    • Nursing Services
    • Behavior Support
    • Supports Coordination
    • Supports Broker
    • Assistive Technology
    • Specialized Supplies
    • Education Supports Services
    • Homemaker/Chore

    1. Make an appointment with your local County Office of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID). If you need help locating your local county office, call ODP Customer Service Hotline at 1-888-565-9435.
    2. Take documents to the appointment that will help establish that you are eligible for services. Some examples are medical, psychological, and school records.

    Once program eligibility is determined, the County Office of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) will offer a choice of Supports Coordination Organizations (SCOs). SCOs will assign a Supports Coordinator to help determine what services are needed and what resources are available to help plan for a good life, an everyday life. 

    General Information

    ODP Bureaus

    ODP Provider Resources

    Training

    Reports

    Services and Supports Directory

    The Services and Supports Directory is a tool for individuals with intellectual disabilities, their families, and the individual's team to locate services and service providers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The directory can help you locate particular service providers or search for services and supports provided in an individual's community. This directory does not include information on all providers, only those who have chosen to be listed. 

    Find Services and Providers
    Illustration of a magnifying glass looking over a folder and documents. one of the documents has a smiling heart emoji.

    Related Resources

    ODP Related Waivers