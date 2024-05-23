There are a number of services that can be provided to meet the needs of an individual registered with the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP).
This list of services is subject to change as service definitions change and waiver amendments are approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Please contact your Supports Coordinator or the County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) Program to find the list of services and the corresponding service definitions.
Contact
1-888-565-9435
ODP toll-free Customer Service Line (8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), Monday through Friday)
Toll-Free TTY Number:
1-866-388-1114
- Residential Habilitation
- Home and Community Habilitation (unlicensed)
- Companion Services
- Transitional Work Services
- Supported Employment
- Pre-Vocational
- Respite
- Transportation
- Licensed Day Habilitation
- Home and Vehicle Accessibility Adaptations
- Therapy Services
- Nursing Services
- Behavior Support
- Supports Coordination
- Supports Broker
- Assistive Technology
- Specialized Supplies
- Education Supports Services
- Homemaker/Chore
- Make an appointment with your local County Office of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID). If you need help locating your local county office, call ODP Customer Service Hotline at 1-888-565-9435.
- Take documents to the appointment that will help establish that you are eligible for services. Some examples are medical, psychological, and school records.
Once program eligibility is determined, the County Office of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) will offer a choice of Supports Coordination Organizations (SCOs). SCOs will assign a Supports Coordinator to help determine what services are needed and what resources are available to help plan for a good life, an everyday life.
-
Home Community Services Information System (HCSIS)
-
Provider Qualifications
-
Provider Licensing
-
Developmental Provider Billing and Payment Information
-
Supports Coordination Organization Qualifications
-
PROMISe Provider Billing Guides
-
PROMISe - Processing Reimbursement Operations Management Information System
-
ISP (Individual Support Plans) Manual for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability/Autism Services
-
Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) Tips
-
Office of Development Programs (ODP) COVID-19 Provider Resources
-
Intermediate Care Facilities for Person(s) with an Intellectual Disability
-
How to choose an Intellectual Disabilities provider
-
The Mental Health and Mental Retardation Act of 1966
-
Proposed ODP Waiver Amendments & Rates for Select Services in Fiscal Year 2023-2024