    LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly)

    LIFE is an option that allows older Pennsylvanians to live independently while receiving services and supports that meet the health and personal needs of the individual.

    Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) is a managed care program that provides a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services. The program is known nationally as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). All PACE providers in Pennsylvania have "LIFE" in their name. The first programs were implemented in Pennsylvania in 1998.

    To be eligible for LIFE, you must:

    • Be age 55 or older
    • Meet the level of care needs for a skilled nursing facility or a special rehabilitation facility
    • Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office or be able to privately pay
    • Reside in an area served by a LIFE provider
    • Be able to be safely served in the community as determined by a LIFE provider

     

    Locate a LIFE Provider

    If you need help locating a LIFE provider, call the Pennsylvania Independent Enrollment Broker. Representatives can answer questions and help you find the provider information you need.

    Call the PA Independent Enrollment Broker: 1-877-550-4227

    Available Services

    • Adult Day Health Services
    • Audiology Services
    • Dental Services
    • Emergency Care
    • End of Life Services
    • Hospital and Nursing Facility Services
    • In-home Supportive Care
    • Lab and X-ray Services
    • Meals
    • Medical and Non-medical Transportation
    • Medical Specialists
    • Optometry Services and Eyeglasses
    • Nursing and Medical Coverage 24/7
    • Nursing Care
    • Personal Care
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Physical, Speech and Occupational Therapies
    • Primary Medical Care
    • Recreational and Socialization Activities
    • Social Services
    • Specialized Medical Equipment

     

    More information