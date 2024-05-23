A drop-in center is a safe haven for adults, an accepting place for anyone in need of support, advocacy and self-empowerment on their recovery journey.

In Pennsylvania and elsewhere drop-ins are primarily run solely by individuals with lived mental health experience or in partnership with an auspice agency. A drop-in center, also sometimes called a peer resource center or self -help center is a place of choice and is non-clinical. The people who use the drop-in center develop socialization programs and whatever other programs they choose.



At a drop-in center, there are people, not patients. The same people who come in search of support also support others and help run the center. Because the individuals who use drop-in centers determine the programs that are available, each drop-in center fills a unique role in people’s lives and in the community. However, all drop-in centers share some common features, such as supportive environments, sources of information and social activities. As drop-in centers have developed across the country, they have provided a place where people with psychiatric labels who may not have been welcomed elsewhere can get away to a warm, friendly, family atmosphere. Centers often provide basic needs such as food and clothing and link consumers with social support services.

However, as the recovery movement becomes more sophisticated, the concept of a drop-in center’s role has changed for many within the movement. Whereas the drop-in center previously was viewed as a place to provide basic supports, now many drop-in centers see themselves as a means of empowering people to take control of their own recovery and wellness. Drop-in centers promote empowerment by allowing participants to plan the activities that they themselves see as useful. This model is much different from that of traditional mental health services. At drop-in centers, people create responsibilities for themselves. Individuals who use the center establish rules of behavior, work commitments, and event schedules. It is a place where people can see others who have suffered the same stigma and discrimination but are able to move forward with their lives.

Empowerment is central to drop-in centers. Participants plan their own recovery. Drop-in centers have been far ahead of traditional mental health services in embracing the concept of recovery: the belief that people can focus on building better lives rather than simply treating symptoms. By becoming involved with drop-in centers, people can begin to shed the labels and limits that they have experienced and see opportunities.