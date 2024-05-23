Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee

2024 Meeting Schedule
All meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Due to the ongoing public health emergency, until further notice, all meetings of the MCDSS will be held remotely via online web access/teleconference. The links, phone numbers, access codes and other necessary information will be posted to the DHS website and distributed via listserv.
To report an absence from a scheduled meeting, please call the Bureau of Managed Care Operations at 717-772-6300
|February 8, 2024
Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call in (audio only)
|April 11, 2024
Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call in (audio only)
|June 13, 2024
Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call in (audio only)
|September 12, 2024
Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call in (audio only)
|December 5. 2024 at 1:00 p.m.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Or call in (audio only)
Subcommittee Members
|Member/Affiliation
|Mailing Address/Phone/Fax/Email
|Ellan Baumgartner
Regulatory Affairs Manager, Amerihealth Caritas Pennsylvania/Amerihealth Northeast/Keystone First Pennsylvania — Amerihealth Caritas Family of Companies
|Heather Shope
Operations Manager, Geisinger Health Plan
|Joseph Glinka (CHAIR)
Director, HealthChoices, Highmark Wholecare
|Kimberly Whetsell
Senior Director of Association Services, Pennsylvania Homecare Association
|Kearline Jones
Vice President, Government Relations & Compliance, Health Partners Plans
|Kiziann Powell
Pennsylvania Compliance Officer, United Healthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania
|Lee Ann Moyer
Deputy Administrator Behavioral Health, Montgomery County Behavioral Health/Developmental Disabilities Department
|James Sharp
Children's Division Policy Director
|Melissa Reisinger
Executive Director, The Tuscarora Managed Care Alliance
|Deborah Wasilchak (VICE CHAIR)
Chief Government Contracts Officer, Community Care Behavioral Health Organization
|Jennifer Basom
Regional Manager, Medicaid, UPMC for You
|Rochelle Jackson
Consumer Subcommittee Representative
|Jay Pagni
Interim Vice President, Government Relations/Senior Director, External Relations and Business, PA Health & Wellness/Centene
|Gwendolyn Zander (EX-OFFICIO CO-CHAIR)
Bureau Director, Bureau of Managed Care Operations