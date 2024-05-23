Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Human Services

    Programs and Services

    Our services and programs are designed to support individuals and families across the Commonwealth. From healthcare to nutrition assistance, child welfare services to mental health support, we work to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to the resources they need to thrive. 

    Apply for assistance programs in the way that works best for you to support youself and your loved ones. You can apply online at any time, or learn other ways to apply for services and supports. 

    Aging & Physical Disabilities

    Explore services and supports for older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities.

    Behavioral Health

    Find support and resources for to help with a mental health concern, a mental illness, or a substance use disorder.

    Early Learning & Child Care

    Discover early learning programs and childcare options for young children.

    Employment & Training Programs

    Access employment and training opportunities to help you pursue your goals and succeed in a career you enjoy.

    Families & Children

    Find resources and support for families and children, including parenting supports and child welfare services.

    Food Assistance

    Learn about SNAP benefits that can help you purchase food and find other food assistance programs in your area.

    Healthcare

    Access healthcare services and find information on Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

    Housing & Utilities

    See if you qualify for assistance with housing and utility expenses.

    Intellectual Disabilities & Autism

    Access services and supports to help yourself or your loved one with an intellectual disability or autism live an Everyday Life.

    Providers & Licensing

    DHS licenses a number of providers for essential services like long-term care, behavioral health, intellectual disability services, child care, and more. Learn more about requirements to become a licensed or enrolled provider for DHS programs, or find a provider in your community. 

