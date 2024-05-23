Department of Human Services (DHS)

Overview
Our mission is to assist Pennsylvanians in leading safe, healthy, and productive lives through equitable, trauma-informed, and outcome-focused services while being an accountable steward of commonwealth resources.
-
Department of Human Services Announces Annual Update to SNAP Benefit Amounts, Changes to Income Limits, and Continued Reimbursement of Electronically Stolen Funds
-
Shapiro Administration Hosts Roundtable with Experts and Advocates to Inform Development of Maternal Health Strategic Plan, Seeks Public Input with New Maternal Health Care Survey
-
Shapiro Administration Reminds Pennsylvanians with Disabilities of Available Resources to Help Eligible Voters Make Their Voices Heard
-
Department of Human Services Highlights Trauma-Informed Research and Resources for Individuals with Autism
-
Shapiro Administration Increases Medicaid Behavioral HealthChoices Rates Through Mid-Year Adjustment to Support Behavioral and Mental Health Care
-
Department of Human Services Announces Request for Applications for Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Managed Care Organizations
-
Shapiro Administration Hosts Roundtable to Inform Development of Maternal Health Strategic Plan, Improve Maternal Health Care
-
Shapiro Administration Celebrates Historic Budget Investments in Intellectual Disability and Autism Services, the ID/A Workforce
-
First Lady Lori Shapiro, Human Services Secretary Arkoosh Visit Healthy Steps Diaper Bank, Discuss Administration’s Investments in Reducing Maternal Health Disparities and Addressing Period Poverty
-
Shapiro Administration Recognizes Suicide Prevention Month, Discusses Multi-Agency Approach to Strengthen Behavioral Health Supports and Save Lives