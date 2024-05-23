Refugee Health Promotion Programs

The Refugee Health Promotion (RHP) program is designed to promote the health and well-being of refugees and other ORR-eligible populations.

The program provides opportunities to increase health literacy, coordinates health care, and organizes wellness groups. RHP services may be provided to individuals eligible for ORR-funded services for up to five years.

The Nationalities Service Center (NSC) supports refugees and other immigrants eligible for services through ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) with navigating healthcare services and gaining health literacy.

The Refugee Mental Health Initiative (ReMHI), within the RHP Program, seeks to build capacity within communities to address the mental health needs of refugee populations. New arrivals may face varying emotional distress from pre-migration and post-resettlement stressors, and/or racial/social injustice/inequity. ReMHI activities focus on increasing mental health literacy, coordinating mental health care, and organizing wellness groups.

ReMHI programs in Pennsylvania:

Keystone Connections — U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) Erie, Hello Neighbor- Pittsburgh, Nationalities Service Center (NSC) Philadelphia

Multi-Cultural Health Evaluation Delivery System (MHEDS) Erie

Questions

For questions about Pennsylvania’s ReMHI programs please contact ra-pwrefugeeprogram@pa.gov