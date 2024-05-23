Skip to agency navigation
    ​Physical HealthChoices

    The Physical HealthChoices program is the name of Pennsylvania's mandatory managed care programs for Medicaid (Medical Assistance) recipients.

    Through physical health managed care organizations (MCOs), recipients receive quality medical care and timely access to all appropriate physical health services, whether the services are delivered on an inpatient or outpatient basis.

    The Department of Human Services' (DHS) Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) oversees the physical health component of the HealthChoices program.

    Pennsylvania Enrollment Services

    Once citizens apply and are enrolled in the HealthChoices program, they can visit the Pennsylvania Enrollment Services website for information about plans, doctors, and enrollment.

    Visit the Pennsylvania Enrollment Services Website

    Apply for Physical HealthChoices

    There are four ways to apply for the Physical HealthChoices program.

    Apply Online

    Apply for or renew benefits by using the COMPASS site. With COMPASS, you can also check eligibility before you apply.

    Visit the COMPASS site

    Apply by Phone

    Call the Consumer Service Center for Health Care Coverage at 1-866-550-4355 and speak to a representative.

    Call the Service Center

    Apply In Person

    Download the Pennsylvania Application for Benefits (found above) and return it to your local county assistance office (CAO).

    Find Your Local CAO

    Apply by Mail

    Download, print, and mail the Pennsylvania Application for Benefits to your county assistance office (CAO)

    Download Application