​Physical HealthChoices

Through physical health managed care organizations (MCOs), recipients receive quality medical care and timely access to all appropriate physical health services, whether the services are delivered on an inpatient or outpatient basis.
The Department of Human Services' (DHS) Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) oversees the physical health component of the HealthChoices program.
Pennsylvania Enrollment Services
Once citizens apply and are enrolled in the HealthChoices program, they can visit the Pennsylvania Enrollment Services website for information about plans, doctors, and enrollment.