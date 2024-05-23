​Bureau of Procurement and Contract Management (BPCM)

BPCM is responsible for actively supporting the goals of DHS and its program offices by purchasing and acquiring essential goods and services.
The Bureau also manages solicitations and the review and award process for grant agreements. The work of BPCM is essential for DHS to carry out its mission of assisting Pennsylvanians in achieving safe, healthy, and productive lives, while being an accountable steward of Commonwealth resources. DHS has established policies in issuing solicitations according to the Procurement Code (62 Pa.C.S.A. §102(f)) and the policies, procedures, and guidelines of Manual 215.3, Procurement Handbook. In addition, DHS issues solicitations for grants in accordance with Management Directive 305.20 (Amended), Grant Administration governed by the Office of the Budget, Bureau of Payable Services.
The goals of BPCM are to:
- Acquire essential goods and services in a fair, reasonable, and timely manner
- Provide outstanding customer service, responding to requests in a timely manner
- Develop our staff, building a team of procurement professionals that have cross-functional knowledge of all program areas served by BPCM
- Educate on the procurement processes, including ethics and professionalism
- Continuously strive to enhance and improve our processes utilizing Lean principles
BPCM supports the following Program Areas with:
- Solicitations,
- Procurements, and
- Grants.
We also provide instruction and guidance to the facility purchasers that reside under OMHSAS, ODP, and OCYF.
DHS includes a program area for Office of Administration. The mission for OA is to create partnerships to deliver quality service to customers through collaboration, consultation and supports. Services provided by the Office of Administration include administrative appeals/hearings, administrative services, equal opportunity in DHS programs, financial operations, fraud and abuse recoveries in medical assistance and third party recoveries, procurement and contract management.
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning has focused on creating opportunities for the commonwealth's youngest children to develop and learn to their fullest potential. This goal is accomplished through a framework of supports and systems that help ensure that children and their families have access to high-quality services. OCDEL is jointly overseen by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education.
Pennsylvania's child welfare system is county-administered and state-supervised. Child welfare and juvenile justice services are organized, managed, and delivered by County Children and Youth agencies and county Juvenile probation offices.
The mission of the Office of Developmental Programs is to support Pennsylvanians with developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence, choice and opportunity in their lives. The office seeks to continuously improve an effective system of accessible services and supports that are flexible, innovative and person-centered.
The Office of Income Maintenance is responsible for the oversight of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash assistance program, also referred to as TANF, Medical Assistance, often referred to as Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, which is the new name for the food stamp program, Home heating assistance, known as the LIHEAP program, employment and training services, and child support. All these programs are administered locally at the county assistance offices found across Pennsylvania.
Long-term care, sometimes referred to as long-term living, is a wide range of assistive services provided to an individual based on their needs. Care may range from assistance around the home to sophisticated medical care provided in a nursing facility.
Medical Assistance provides coverage for health care services through a fee-for-service program as well as through the managed care program that is administered by contracted Managed Care Organizations. The Office of Medical Assistance Programs is also responsible for enrolling providers, processing provider claims, establishing rates and fees, contracting and monitoring of managed care organizations, and detecting and deterring providers and recipients fraud and abuse.
The goal of the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is to transform the children's behavioral health system to a system that is family and youth guided, implement services and policies to support recovery and resiliency in the adult behavioral health system, and assure that behavioral health services and supports recognize and accommodate the unique needs of older adults.
Small Business Opportunities
DHS supports Governor Shapiro's Executive Order 2023-18, Improving State Government Contracting Opportunities for Pennsylvania's Small Businesses and Small Diverse Businesses. DHS is committed to supporting the programs that are implemented by the Department of General Services, Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion, and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) that are meant to increase contracting opportunities for Small Business (SB), Small Diverse Business (SDB), and Small Veteran Business Enterprise (VBE) across Pennsylvania. In reference to becoming a Certified Small Business, please review the resources by visiting the Department of General Services, Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion, and Small Business Opportunities (BDISBO) website for information related to the Small Business Reserve (SBR) Program and the Goal Setting Program.
Communication Guidelines During the Solicitation Process:
Once a solicitation commences, all communications for the solicitation must be directed to the BPCM Issuing Officer. The BPCM Issuing Officer is the sole point of contact for a solicitation from issuance until award. The issuing officer contact information is within each solicitation. DHS Solicitations can be found at PA eMarketplace.
Helpful Links
- DGS Frequently Asked Questions for Procurement FAQ
- PA eMarketplace
- PA Supplier Portal
- Supplier Service Center
- JAGGAER
- COSTARS
BPCM Leadership Contacts
|Name
|Position
|Phone
|Ally Wullbrandt
|Bureau Director
|awullbrand@pa.gov
|717-214-8104
|Karen Kern
|Assistant Bureau Director
|kakern@pa.gov
|717-772-2058
|Eric McCoy
|IT Procurement and Grants Section
|ermccoy@pa.gov
|717-783-6924
|Dave Stillions
|Procurement and Grants Section
|dstillions@pa.gov
|717-787-7071
|Vacant
|Division of Compliance and Quality Assurance
|N/A
|N/A
|Vacant
|E-Grants Coordinator
|N/A
|N/A