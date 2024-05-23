Pennsylvania's child support enforcement program is a joint effort involving the Department of Human Services' Bureau of Child Support Enforcement (BSCE) and the County Courts of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Sections (DRS) within the 67 Pennsylvania counties.
The program locates noncustodial parents, determines paternity when necessary, and establishes and enforces child support obligations. BCSE strives to make child support payments a reliable source of income, and the PA State Collection and Disbursement Unit processes over 500,000 payments exceeding $100 million each month. BCSE’s five divisions provide procedural, performance, systems, and financial oversight and support to ensure the effectiveness and accuracy of the program. Pennsylvania is a national leader in child support programs and is often recognized for the success of child support practices in the commonwealth.
Child Support Services Online
Whether you're paying or receiving support, the Pennsylvania Child Support Website is an easy way to access child support program information and case details.
Divisions
Develops and maintains policies, the Title IV-D Child Support Enforcement State Plan, the Pennsylvania Child Support Enforcement Training Institute (PACSETI), and assists with system development. Manages the 65 Cooperative Agreements, all procurements, contracts, grants, and Memoranda of Understandings that support the CSE Program. Conducts performance and financial audits of the CSE Program.
Provides customer service to the general public, operates the state’s Central Registry to process intergovernmental inquiries, and utilizes centralized enforcement remedies.
Serves as liaisons supporting Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) case administration at county assistance offices (CAOs) and DRSs. Supports medical facilities establishing paternity. Represents DHS in appeal cases. Responds to requests for case-specific information from recipients, CAOs, and DRSs.
Manages the Pennsylvania Child Support Enforcement System (PACSES), the PACSES network, the PACSES Helpdesk, the Child Support website, and other technical resources and services for the DRSs.
Coordinates BCSE’s budget and fiscal administration, processes DRS expenditures for federal financial participation (FFP), and manages the State Collection and Disbursement Unit.
Contact
the Bureau
Director
Jaylene Bowers
Health and Human Service Building, 4th Floor
625 Forster Street
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Child Support Enforcement Hotline
Do you need child support assistance? Call the Bureau of Child Support Enforcement at 1-800-932-0211.