Pennsylvania's child support enforcement program is a joint effort involving the Department of Human Services' Bureau of Child Support Enforcement (BSCE) and the County Courts of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Sections (DRS) within the 67 Pennsylvania counties.

The program locates noncustodial parents, determines paternity when necessary, and establishes and enforces child support obligations. BCSE strives to make child support payments a reliable source of income, and the PA State Collection and Disbursement Unit processes over 500,000 payments exceeding $100 million each month. BCSE’s five divisions provide procedural, performance, systems, and financial oversight and support to ensure the effectiveness and accuracy of the program. Pennsylvania is a national leader in child support programs and is often recognized for the success of child support practices in the commonwealth.