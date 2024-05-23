​Apply for Benefits

In-Person
Your local county assistance office can help answer any questions and assist you in person.
Phone
You can apply for SNAP and Medical Assistance over the phone by calling:
1-866-550-4355
Paper Application
Download the appropriate paper application from the list below and mail it to your local county assistance office.
- Pennsylvania Application for Benefits (Cash Assistance, Health Care, SNAP)
- Health Care Coverage Application
- SNAP Application
- SNAP (Simple Application) for Seniors and People with Disabilities
- Breast Cancer Prevention & Treatment Program Application
- Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities Application
- Benefits Review
- Medical Assistance Financial Eligibility Application for Long-Term Care, Supports, and Services