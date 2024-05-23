Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Human Services

    ​Apply for Benefits

    There are different ways to apply for or renew your benefits.

    Laptop with DHS's COMPASS website on the screen.

    Online

    Use the COMPASS website. You can see if you qualify, apply for, or renew benefits at the click of a button.

    Apply Online Using COMPASS
    Have questions? View the COMPASS flyer.
    Parking sign that reads "Local county Assistance Office"

    In-Person

    Your local county assistance office can help answer any questions and assist you in person.

    Find Your County Assistance Office
    A cellphone with the DHS 1-866-550-4355 phone number on the screen.

    Phone

    You can apply for SNAP and Medical Assistance over the phone by calling:
    1-866-550-4355

    Call 1-866-550-4355
    The front of the PA Application for Benefits printed form.

    Paper Application

    Download the appropriate paper application from the list below and mail it to your local county assistance office.

    SUN Bucks: Pennsylvania’s Summer EBT program

    Most children are automatically eligible for SUN Bucks and do not need to apply. To determine if your child is eligible and whether you need to apply, use the Eligibility Navigator or learn more about Sun Bucks.

    More about Sun Bucks
    Check your child's eligibility