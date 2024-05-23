Mandated Reporter Training

The Department of Human Services supports child abuse recognition and reporting training through a variety of delivery methods, including web-based and in-person. The department contracts with:



Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance provides training to school personnel, child care staff, clergy, law enforcement, public and private social service agencies, and social service professionals.



Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatric to provide training to physicians, school nurses, hospital staff and Emergency Medical Service providers.



The University of Pittsburgh's Child Welfare Resource Center to develop a free, web-based training. This training is approved in accordance with Act 126 of 2012 and Act 31 of 2104, for mandated and permissive reporters



View a list of additional approved courses for child abuse recognition and reporting training for mandated reporters.