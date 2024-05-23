Skip to agency navigation
    Keep Kids Safe

    Contact Us

    If you aren't reporting a new case of child abuse, please use the information below to reach us. 

    Suspect Abuse? Report it!

    Call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

    If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine. Mandatory reporters can report online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) system.

    Make the Call
    Report Online

    Existing Child Abuse Report

    Clearances

    Quality Assurance and Administrative Support Unit (QAASU)

    •  You may contact QAASU if you: 
      1. Are subject to a child abuse report and need to speak to a representative
      2. Have questions due to an expunged case or expunction; or
      3. Have questions regarding notification letter that you have received

    To contact QAASU, please email: RA-PWQAASUGENINQ@pa.gov

    Appeals

    •  If you have questions regarding an abuse registry appeal or the appeal process, please call 717-425-2992.

    Other Topics

    • Suspect child abuse? Call ChildLine: 1-800-932-0313
    • Email general questions related to mandated reporting, or clearances. NOT TO REPORT ABUSE.
    • Account log-in or other technical issues with CWIS: Call the support center at 1-877-343-0494
    • Sign up for the University of Pittsburgh's online recognizing and reporting child abuse training: Call 717-795-9048
    • Formal complaints regarding a school or school employee, not related to suspected child abuse, should be provided to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) by calling 717-783-6788 or by visiting the PA Professional Standards and Practices Commission's Mandatory Reporting page for more information. Directly access PDE's Educator Misconduct Complaint form.
    • Suspect welfare fraud? Call 1-844-DHS-TIPS    

    Directory of Services for the Office of Children, Youth, and Families

    Available resources include:

    • Regional Offices
    • County Children and Youth Agencies
    • National Child Welfare Resources
    • Pennsylvania Child Welfare Resources

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.