    Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)

    ​Bureau of Policy and Quality Management

    The Bureau of Policy and Quality Management develops and publishes policies and regulations, develops applications for federal funding and evaluates the effectiveness of programs in meeting goals and providing quality services.

    The Bureau also provides and coordinates training and manages communications related to ODP policy and programs

    Divisions

    Policy and Program Innovation

    The Division of Policy and Program Innovation drafts, compiles, and manages the four (4) Home and Community-Based Services waivers, which includes coordination with CMS and adherence to the waiver application standards and processes. The Division develops guidance, bulletins, and regulations in addition to ongoing resources, manuals, and tools for all stakeholders to support systems operations. The Division was invaluable during the COVID-19 response for the management of Appendix K submissions and approvals.

    • Contact
      Julie Mochon,       Director
      Division of Policy and Program Innovation
      Health and Welfare Bldg, 5th floor
      Harrisburg, PA 17105
      Phone: 717-783-5771 

    The Division of Quality Management plans, develops, and evaluates an integrated system-wide Quality Management Strategy and develops standards and key performance measures to evaluate system performance in achieving strategic priorities, individual and family satisfaction, financial effectiveness, administrative oversight, and operational effectiveness.

    • Contact
      Tara Giberga,       Director
      Division of Quality Management and QA Risk Management
      Health and Welfare Bldg, 5th floor
      Harrisburg, PA 17105
      Phone: 717-934-4949
      Email: RA-PWQAIPROCESS@pa.gov

    The Division of Training and Communications develops and evaluates training and other educational methods for Home and Community-Based Services in accordance with programmatic, legislative, and budgetary requirements. It implements and maintains a learning management system and helps to ensure that ODP communications, including policy bulletins, announcements and clarifications, comply with Federal and State policy and guidelines.

    Contact the Bureau

    Director

    Jeremy Yale
    Health and Welfare Building
    5th floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Phone: 717-346-1389 