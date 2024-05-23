Medicaid / Medical Assistance (MA) provides coverage for:



Pregnant women (coverage for pregnant women can begin as soon as your doctor or nurse informs you that you are pregnant).

Children of low-income families through age 18.

Children are automatically covered up to age one if the mother is eligible for and receiving Medical Assistance on the date of the child's birth.

If you are pregnant, your doctor's office, health clinic, or a qualified hospital may be able to complete a form providing you with temporary eligibility (presumptive eligibility) and assist you in completing an application.