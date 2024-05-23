Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAM

    Refugee Health Provider Resources

     

    Contact the State Refugee Health Coordinator

    Email Today

    Refugee Health Documents

    Protecting Children from Lead Exposure 
    Infographics in multiple languages explaining how children are exposed to lead, how lead affects chidren's health, who is most vulnerable to lead exposure and steps to reduce exposure to lead: 

    Surma lead poisoning