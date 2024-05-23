Refugee Health Provider Resources

- Guidelines for the U.S. Domestic Medical Examination of Newly Arriving Refugees — (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
- CareRef
An interactive tool that guides clinicians through conducting a routine post-arrival medical screening of a newly arrived refugee to the U.S. The output of this tool is based on the current CDC Domestic Refugee Screening Guidelines. CareRef recommends screening tests and other preventive care based on the demographic and geographic factors that contribute to risk.
- Latent Tuberculosis Infection: A Guide for Primary Health Care Providers Booklet
Intended for primary care providers who care for individuals and populations who may be at risk for infection with M. tuberculosis, the content includes latent TB infection diagnosis and treatment information, sample documentation forms, and additional resources.
- PCORI Project to Develop Effective Treatment for Refugee Adults with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) created a brief, provider-oriented summary of evidence on PTSD treatment for adult refugees that clinicians can give to patients.
Protecting Children from Lead Exposure
Infographics in multiple languages explaining how children are exposed to lead, how lead affects chidren's health, who is most vulnerable to lead exposure and steps to reduce exposure to lead:
Surma lead poisoning