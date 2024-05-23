Early Learning and Child Care

Early Childhood Education
Increasing evidence has emerged to show that children's learning opportunities in the years before kindergarten have an important effect on their performance in school and ultimately their ability to contribute to society as adults. Through the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), Pennsylvania is helping our children, families, teachers, and communities reach their promise.
Child Care Works Subsidized Child Care Program
If you are looking for help to pay child care expenses, or if you need help figuring out how to care for and educate your young child, Child Care Works can help. For more information, call the Child Care Works helpline at 1-877-4-PA-KIDS. You can also find help and information at your local Early Learning Resource Center.
Find a child care provider
You can find child care providers near your home or workplace using the Online Child Care Provider Search database. You can also use it to review certification information about a provider, including the provider's certificate status, verified complaints and inspection results. If you want more information about a provider, please contact the Bureau of Certification Regional Office that covers the county where the provider is located.
Keystone STARS
Keystone STARS rates child care programs from one to four STARS on things you care about (meets state regulations for safety, offers a child-friendly atmosphere with good teachers that partner with you to help your child learn) so you can find the program that feels right for your family. Keystone STARS provides early childhood programs in Pennsylvania with the tools to continually improve service to children and families. Through the Keystone STARS program and the STARS rating system, families know that as programs earn more STARS, they are providing higher quality early education for their child. You can search for a Keystone STARS program in your area.
Early Intervention Services
Pennsylvania's Early Intervention program provides coaching support and services to families with children, from birth to age five, with developmental delays and disabilities. Early intervention builds upon the natural learning opportunities that occur within the daily routines of a child and their family.